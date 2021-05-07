New Music NFT BAND Royalty Presale Sells Nearly $1M in NFTs

BAND NFTs private presale successfully ended May 5, selling the three top BAND NFTs for over $200K and resulting in combined NFT presales of over $700K to small private community of NFT music fan collectors before BAND’s worldwide music NFT launch on OpenSea on May 15

SINGAPORE, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- BAND Royalty (“BAND” or the “Company”), operated by Singapore-based LIBERTY IS PTE LTD, has just concluded the private presale round of its NFT music art BAND NFT Series 1 collectibles to a small selection of NFT collectors that love music. Within days of this announcement, the top three Diamond Album BAND NFTs sold for a combined 60 ETH (currently valued at over $200,000 USD).

Included in the top three Diamond Album NFTs was the No. 1 minted Double Diamond Album BAND NFT, which sold for 25 ETH (currently valued at over $85,000 USD). As is typically the case with highly sought-after, limited-edition collectible NFTs, the lower the mint number, the higher the perceived market value of that specific NFT minted.

In this limited-edition collectible set of BAND Royalty NFTs, collectors were keen to jump into the presale and secure the lowest mint numbered NFTs possible for a few key reasons: They were not only impressed by the stunning 3D animated artwork on each NFT, combined with the unique numbering on each BAND NFT, but they were fascinated by how BAND Royalty innovated this set of NFTs beyond anything else in the current NFT marketplace.

The fact that BAND Royalty developed an innovative method to share music royalty streaming revenues with a community of BAND NFT holders was a world first, for both the nascent crypto NFT industry and a potentially worldwide game-changing landmark event for the music industry itself.

For all these reasons, the combined private presale of BAND NFTs approached $1 million USD in less than two weeks of its announcement, which was made to the fortunate community of a couple of hundred in-the-know NFT collectors who wanted to get in and secure their BAND NFT ahead of the coming full public launch on the largest NFT marketplace in the world, OpenSea.io, on May 15.

While nearly all other NFTs on the market simply offer a collectible value based upon their potentially unique artistic value and tradability, BAND Royalty NFTs can provide direct access to the revenues of musicians that nearly everyone in the world knows and loves.

For the first time ever, BAND NFTs give fans of Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake the ability to not only enjoy listening to the artists’ music but also potentially earn royalty revenues every time one of their songs in the BAND catalog is played. BAND Royalty has already amassed an impressive music royalty catalog that includes artists such as Rihanna, will.i.am, Timbaland, Cher, Missy Elliot, as well as Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake, plus many others.

It is this highly sought-after music catalog that has generated the sudden intense interest in BAND Royalty’s unique NFT offering. Each BAND NFT is a one-of-a-kind digital collectible that stands out head and shoulders above a growing and crowded NFT marketplace, primarily because BAND Royalty actually has something solid behind each NFT: a sought-after catalog of top music royalty platinum-selling songs.

On top of this, each BAND NFT comes with stunningly rendered, beautiful 3D art that makes it a true collectible item. And under the hood, so to speak, the special sauce that makes BAND NFTs stand out is their ability to generate music royalties from a growing list of top songs on the BAND Royalty music catalog that includes platinum and gold tracks.

NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, represent uniquely cryptographically secured works such as music, artwork, videos and other digital files stored on the blockchain.

BAND Royalty founders Barnaby Andersun and Noble Drakoln, experts in the fields of blockchain and music royalty investing and co-hosts of the “CryptoTenX Podcast,” have outlined a robust and ambitious roadmap of releases for BAND Royalty in 2021. Starting with this NFT Series 1, BAND Royalty will eventually introduce Band TOKENS and launch a new platform for musicians and fans to interact through NFTs.

BAND Royalty plans to grow its catalog of famous and income-driven royalty rights through the release of a maximum of 12,000 total unique BAND NFTs in four different NFT series in 2021, similar to the limited collectible nature of Crypto Punks and Hashmasks. Funds generated will be reinvested to expand BAND Royalty’s music royalty library.

Securing one of the converted and rare 3,000 Series 1 collectible BAND NFT 3D animated music-inspired pieces of digital art is simple. On May 15, the full collection of the 3,000 limited-edition BAND NFTs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through an offering on OpenSea.io .

To ensure securing a BAND Royalty NFT, buyers need at least 1 Ethereum available in a private ETH wallet (Metamask or Trust Wallet) when they visit OpenSea.io – the largest Ethereum NFT marketplace in the world. Once on OpenSea, simply type in “bandroyalty” and review the beautiful selection of BAND NFTs art pieces. The lower the number of the BAND NFT, the rarer it is, bringing with it increased collectability and functional access across the growing BAND Royalty music ecosystem.

About BAND Royalty

BAND Royalty lets music lovers and fans take their enjoyment of music to the next level by offering blockchain-secured BAND NFTs that enable holders to earn crypto from some of the world’s most popular songs. This unique opportunity allows individuals to share in income streams each time a song in the BAND music catalog is performed. The name BAND is derived from the initials of its co-founders, blockchain experts Barnaby Andersun (BA) + Noble Drakoln (ND). To learn more about BAND Royalty and to sign up for NFT collection release drops, visit www.bandroyalty.com .

