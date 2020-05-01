Music Live-Streams: Tory Lanez, Luke Combs, Janelle Monae, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Avi Kaplan and More

Click here to read the full article.

Tory Lanez, whose “New Toronto 3” mixtape has been among the top 10 albums for the last two weeks, is one of the hottest current stars putting up a concert live-stream in the coming days. If country is more your music lane, Luke Combs or the pairing of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will have you covered with their own live shows this weekend. Also on the imminent webcast horizon: Janelle Monae, John Legend, Pentatonix’s Avi Kaplan, Mike Dean, Rob Thomas, Grace Potter, Lukas Nelson, Christine and the Queens, Cold War Kids, the Mekons’ Jon Langford and many more.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

Janelle Monae

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Verizon’s Twitter)

Rob Thomas, Gavin DeGraw, Chris Daughtry, Jason Mraz

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(Rock the House for Animals, via Humane Society website, YouTube, Twitch and Facebook)

Lukas Nelson, Grace Potter, Valerie June, Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast and more

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via YouTube; The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum presents “Space Songs: Through the Distance,” hosted by Tested’s Adam Savage and including Clipping, Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast, Dan Deacon, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Valerie June, Lukas Nelson, Grace Potter, Vagabon and Wolf Parade)

Mike Dean

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via YouTube)

Echosmith

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via LiveXLive)

Ben Gibbard

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via Found.ee, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch; benefits Seattle’s Hunger Intervention Program)

Cassadee Pope

8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT

(via Facebook)

FRIDAY, MAY 1

Tory Lanez

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via YouTube)

Luke Combs

8 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Miller Lite’s YouTube)

John Legend

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via YouTube, iHeartRadio’s First Responder Fridays)

Christine and the Queens

5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 PT

(via Facebook)

Kenny Chesney

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Facebook; album launch party)

Jon Langford

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(Mekons frontman, live from a cemetery in in Forest Park on the Forest Park Historical Society’s Facebook page

Cold War Kids

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via Instagram)

Craig Morgan

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(weekly, via Facebook)

Lauren Jenkins

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Wrangler’s Facebook)

Rhett Miller

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via Stageit)

Big Freedia

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via Facebook and Instagram)

“Virtual Prom” with Joe Jonas

9:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 PT

(DJ asset, via KIIS’ YouTube)

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Grand Ole Opry with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via the artists’ Facebook page and Circle All Access)

Avi Kaplan

Noon ET, 9 a.m. PT

(former Pentatonix member, via Instagram)

Ben Folds

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(weekly requests, via Facebook)

SUNDAY, MAY 3

Sarah Shook

4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 PT

(live on the Men’s Health magazine Instagram page)

MONDAY, MAY 4

Questlove

7 P.M. ET, 4 PT

(via Northwell Health’s YouTube and Questlove’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook)

Grace Potter

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(weekly, via YouTube)

Robbie Fulks

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Facebook)

Emmet Cohen

7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 PT

(modern jazz pianist, weekly, via Quobuz’s Facebook page)

TUESDAY, MAY 5

Switchfoot

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(weekly, via YouTube)

THURSDAY, MAY 7

Robbie Fulks

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Mercury Lounge Tulsa’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube)

SATURDAY, MAY 9

Grand Ole Opry with Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins and Dustin Lynch

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Circle Media’s Facebook)

