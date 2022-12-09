Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Owner of Pro Music Rights One of the World’s Largest Music Licensing Companies, Announces That It will explore a forward stock split

Music Licensing, Inc.
·2 min read
Music Licensing, Inc.
Music Licensing, Inc.

Naples, Florida, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), Owner of Pro Music Rights One of the Worlds Largest Music Licensing Companies, announces that it will explore a Forward Stock Split after a new Form 211 is filed with FINRA. Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) is currently working on an application with a Broker Dealer to get a new Form 211 filed with FINRA to restore Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Proprietary Quote Eligibility.

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. (ProMusicRights.com)

Pro Music Rights the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) ever formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies like TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and hundreds of others. Pro Music Rights controls an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others. For more information, please visit promusicrights.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. &  Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Contact:
investors@ProMusicRights.com

SOURCE: Music Licensing, Inc.


Latest Stories

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Analysis: Deshaun Watson has long way to go for improvement

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s shaky performance wasn’t his biggest problem. Blame a two-year layoff for Watson being rusty. His refusal to express remorse for alleged behavior that led to an 11-game suspension is more difficult to explain. Watson made it clear earlier in the week he had no interest in discussing accusations by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions. He has settled 23 civil lawsuits brought by the women, while two others, including on

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Clevinger, White Sox finalize $12 million, 1-year deal

    CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger thinks the Chicago White Sox have everything in place for a big 2023 season. Plus, he loves the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field. The move just made sense for the long-haired pitcher. Clevinger joined the White Sox on Sunday, finalizing a $12 million, one-year contract that adds the right-hander to the team's rotation. “I mean the roster's, I think, fully set up for doing special things and having a long season,” he said. “But also ... that's one of my favorite mounds

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Montreal-area family speaks out after son was called racist slur in hockey rink, causing brawl

    A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Bolts have regressed on both sides of ball in losing 4 of 6

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers needed to do three things to be successful against the Las Vegas Raiders: contain Josh Jacobs, limit Davante Adams on deep routes and capitalize on offensive opportunities. Failing on all three, the Chargers fell 27-20 to the Raiders on Sunday, their fourth loss in six games. “They were getting to us early on in the game,” Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said. “We were trying to mix it up, come out with some quick pass game, just take some pressure o

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'week to week' with knee injury

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson's availability for this weekend's game at Pittsburgh. Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update. “He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week to week. It's going to be a weekly thing, so as the week goes on we'll see for this week,” Harbaugh sai