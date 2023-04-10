Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) Announces Groundbreaking Research and Plans to Develop Proprietary AI Music Technology

Naples, Florida, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) is excited to share its latest findings on artificial intelligence (AI) applications in the music industry. After an extensive review of OpenAI documentation and numerous university papers, our Chief Technology Officer, Rodrigo Di Federico, has identified significant opportunities for innovation in the field of AI-generated music.

While current AI systems like OpenAI's ChatGPT have shown promise in various applications, experienced musicians often find it challenging to extract valuable melody, rhythm, and other musical elements from these models. Recognizing the potential of AI in revolutionizing the music industry, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) aims to develop a proprietary AI music system that addresses these limitations.

By building upon the foundational technology provided by OpenAI's ChatGPT, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) will create custom AI models designed specifically for generating high-quality, coherent, and meaningful music compositions. These AI-generated songs will help empower musicians and pave the way for a new era of creativity.

Developing proprietary AI models also offers Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) a unique advantage in the market. By creating innovative, original code, the company will be able to secure and protect the underlying intellectual property, further strengthening its position in the rapidly growing AI music industry.

This development aligns with Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG)'s mission to revolutionize the music industry by harnessing cutting-edge technologies and fostering a spirit of innovation. The company is committed to pushing the boundaries of AI-generated music and providing musicians with groundbreaking tools to inspire their creativity.

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. (ProMusicRights.com)

Pro Music Rights is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

