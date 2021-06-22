Make Music Kansas City debuts Monday with over 70 performances held city-wide
Tammy Ljungblad
More than 70 musical events with hundreds of musicians took place throughout the Kansas City area on Monday as part of the Make Music Kansas City event which coincides with the Make Music Day, a celebration of music taking place Monday, June 21, in more than than 1,000 cities in 120 countries. This is the first year Kansas City has participated in the musical celebration event which was launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique.
