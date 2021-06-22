Make Music Kansas City debuts Monday with over 70 performances held city-wide

More than 70 musical events with hundreds of musicians took place throughout the Kansas City area on Monday as part of the Make Music Kansas City event which coincides with the Make Music Day, a celebration of music taking place Monday, June 21, in more than than 1,000 cities in 120 countries. This is the first year Kansas City has participated in the musical celebration event which was launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique.

As part of Make Music Kansas City, a celebration of music, Desmond Mason of Kansas City, performed on his Casio keyboard atop the Liberty Memorial at the National World War I Museum on Monday in Kansas City. With over 70 free musical performances and events held city-wide, Kansas City made its’ debut on Make Music Day, an event held on the same day in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries. The event originally launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique.

Adrianna Tervort sang vocals with a group of students and instructors from the Kansas City Jazz Academy performing during Make Music Kansas City, a celebration of music event at Parade Park on Monday, June 21, in the Historic 18th and Vine District. Over 100 performers participated in Kansas City’s debut in the celebration of music events, known as Make Music Day, which takes place in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries on the same day. The free musical events were held throughout Kansas City. The event originally launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique.

Mike and Angelina French play their harmonicas together during the the Make Music Kansas City event on Monday at Lemonade Park in Kansas City. Over 70 free musical events were held across the city as Kansas City made its’ debut on Make Music Day, a world-wide celebration of music happening in over 1,000 cities in 120 countries.

As part of Make Music Kansas City, Sawyer Lane tunes and plays a little bit on a guitar before performing on stage with the rest of the School of Rock Kansas City House Band, Monday, June 21, 2021 at Lemonade Park in Kansas City. The musical event was one of over 70 free performances held as Kansas City made its’ debut on Make Music Day, a world-wide celebration of music happening in over 1,000 cities in 120 countries.