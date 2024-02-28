Music Industry Moves: UMG Nashville Launches TV/Film Production Company, Announces War and Treaty Docuseries

Universal Music Group Nashville is stepping into the TV and film landscape with the launch of Sing Me Back Home Productions.

Sing Me Back Home Productions will “tap into the deep catalog of artists from throughout UMG Nashville’s history as well as celebrating both newly discovered talent and stories,” according to the company’s official announcement.

More from Variety

The production house launches with a docuseries focused on the personal and professional lives of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, the Grammy-nominated husband-and-wife duo known as the War And Treaty. UMG Nashville’s Sing Me Back Home Productions partnered with ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media to develop and produce the series helmed by Thinkfactory’s Emmy-nominated CEO and veteran producer Adam Reed (“Marriage Boot Camp,” “Gene Simmons’ Family Jewels”).

The War And Treaty docuseries, already in the works with a broadcast partner, is the first among many projects in development via Sing Me Back Home Productions’ broader collaboration with Thinkfactory Media.

Under the direction of Cindy Mabe, UMG Nashville chair and CEO, and Senior Vice President of Digital Business and Creative Development, Dawn Gates, the new division will also develop a content slate for a variety of documentaries, original scripted and unscripted television, feature films, and short-form content, plus, it will be heavily involved in securing production partners, music supervision, and distribution.

Also on the horizon is the release of the critically acclaimed documentary “Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive,” in partnership with Storyville Entertainment.

+ Three Six Zero has named James Fava a Partner of the international management and entertainment partnership company.

Story continues

Fava joins Three Six Zero and will retain his position as director of the Australian-based management company Intergalactic Fantastic Worldwide whose roster includes acts such as Dom Dolla, Anna Lunoe, Torren Foot and Airwolf Paradise.

“James is a huge talent. I am confident that his expertise will be a great asset for Three Six Zero as we continue to expand our business globally,” commented Mark Gillespie, CEO and founder of Three Six Zero

Three Six Zero has offices in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, the company represents a broad collective of global talent including Calvin Harris, Willow, Majid Jordan, Kid Cudi and Jaden.

+ Nora Fatehi has signed a new deal with Warner Music Group.

To promote Fatehi’s global music career, WMG will work with T-Series, the Indian music label and movie studio, for her Bollywood projects.

Based in India, Fatehi was born in Toronto, Canada to a family of Moroccan heritage. She first made her name as a Bollywood actress, showing her versatility by appearing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. Fluent in several other languages, including Darija, Arabic, English, and French, she boasts over 1.2 billion streams and 5 billion-plus YouTube views on her featured videos.

In 2018, she appeared in the movie “Satyameva Jayate,” in which she performed a version of the classic Bollywood song “Dilbar,” which generated more than 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release.

Robert Kyncl, CEO of WMG, said, “Nora is an extraordinary talent, electric performer, and cross-cultural superstar whose music reflects the rich diversity of her background. Her passion and ambition are infectious and we’re excited to help her reach new audiences, places, and heights across the globe.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.