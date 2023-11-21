Music Industry Moves: Grupo Frontera Signs to Noah Assad’s Habibi Management Firm, Joining Karol G

Grupo Frontera, the Texas-bred música Mexicana hitmakers behind “Unx100to,” has signed a management deal with Habibi, Bad Bunny manager Noah Assad‘s firm. Habibi’s roster also boasts chart-topping Colombian artist Karol G (Bad Bunny is not a Habibi client).

The news, first reported by Billboard and confirmed by Variety, comes on the heels of the group’s first Latin Grammy nomination for their Bad Bunny’-featuring and Hot 100-topping “Unx100to.” The six-member band is also busy completing a run of dates across theaters in the United States.

Prior to their signing, Grupo Frontera was managed by Victor Ruiz and was under the guidance of producer-songwriter Edgar Barrea. Raymond Acosta, director of talent management at Habibi, will now be managing the band.

+ Downtown Music Holdings has announced Tracy Maddux will be stepping down from his role as Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. After 23 years at the company, Maddux will continue to offer his insights to the company as a consultant and advisor “in support of key strategic initiatives throughout 2024,” per the company’s official statement.

Maddux joined CD Baby in 2010 and served as CEO for 10 years, helping guide the company through acquisitions of FUGA and Curve Royalty Systems.

“It has been a remarkable journey at Downtown, and I am proud of everything we have achieved together,” said Maddux. “From the strategic sale of CD Baby, AdRev, and DashGo, to leading our M&A practice and working towards the integration of FUGA and Curve, we have set new industry standards. I am now eager to embrace new challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. I want to thank Andrew Bergman and Justin Kalifowitz for their unwavering support and partnership during our work together over the past 13 years.”

Downtown Music Holdings’ CEO, Andrew Bergman, added: “Tracy has made material contributions to our culture and to the growth of the business. He’s universally respected by his peers and I personally consider myself fortunate to have worked alongside him. We look forward to our continued association with Tracy.”

+ Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has promoted A&R executive BJ Hill to senior VP of A&R. Hill has worked with Lady A along with Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of the superstar duo Dan + Shay. He also currently supports up-and-coming talent such as the720, Zack Dyer, and Sophia Scott.

Ben Vaughn, President and CEO of Warner Chappell Music Nashville, said: “I’ve been lucky enough to work with BJ for over a decade, and he’s always been an unwavering supporter, resource, and friend to our songwriters and the whole Warner Chappell team. He has some of the best ears in the business, he’s a master of puns, and he can mix a drink with the best of them. It’s a true honor to announce his well-deserved promotion today.”

Hill first joined Warner Chappell in 2002, when he started as an associate catalog manager before moving to the A&R department in 2005.

