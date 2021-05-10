Music Industry Moves: Finneas to Mentor Finalists on ‘Idol’; Dan + Shay Set Fall Tour Dates
+ Finneas doesn’t keep it all in the family with his mentoring. He’ll be providing guidance to the top five as a mentor on the May 16 episode of “American Idol,” which will air live in all time zones. The finalists will be grouped together to perform two o his songs, “Break My Heart Again” and “What They’ll Say About Us.” He’ll appear as a performer himself giving an assist to Ashe, singing “Till Forever Comes Apart” from the just-released debut album he co-produced and co-wrote with her.
The top five contestants on the series will also sing two additional songs each – one from the catalog of someone they consider their personal idol, and the second being a new song they’ve cut as a single with a name producer. The show airs on ABC Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT.
+ Virtually every country headliner is either announcing, rescheduling or resuming a tour for this fall, and Dan + Shay are not to be left out. The duo just announced new dates for a headlining arena tour that was rescheduled from 2020, including Ingrid Andress and the Band Camino as opening acts on all dates.
In 2020, their tour had completed just three dates — two in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena, and another in Columbus, Ohio — when the pandemic forced it to shut down. Those gigs have now gotten new spots on the calendar, including a key date at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 16, 2021, rescheduled from Sept. 25 of last year. Previously issued tickets will be honored at all dates.
Dan + Shay’s shows begin Sept. 9 in Greenville, SC and wrap up Dec. 7 in Boston. Dubbed “The (Arena) Tour,” the outing includes, In addition to the approximately 30 shows that were already on the books, two newly added added shows in California. They’ll play L.A.’s Staples Center on Oct. 15 and San Diego’s Pachenga Arena the following night.
