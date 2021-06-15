Music Industry Moves: Clairo Signs With Universal Publishing; iHeart’s Lisa Worden to Be Honored at MUSEXPO

Fast-rising singer-songwriter Clairo has signed with Universal Music Publishing Group, in advance of her forthcoming second full-length album, “Sling,” which was co-produced by Jack Antonoff and marks her major-label debut (on the Fader label via UMG’s Republic Records).

Now 22, Clairo’s (Claire Cottrill) success story began in 2017 when her song “Pretty Girl” went viral and made her a titan in the indie-sphere; it’s clocked more than 74 million YouTube views. Her debut EP “Diary 001” was followed by an album, “Immunity,” in 2019. If features the song “Sofia,” which became a TikTok hit.

Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of UMPG, said: “I remember the first time I heard Carole King’s ‘Tapestry.’ I also remember the first time I heard Carly Simon’s ‘No Secrets’ and Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue.’ I get the same feeling today when I listen to Clairo’s music. I am so personally proud to represent her and to give her all the support she needs from our global UMPG family.”

Clairo said: “Thank you so much to Jody for believing in me, but also believing in this record. I’m so grateful for her honesty, care, and ability to make everyone feel comfortable while they develop as artists. Her attention to detail and to her craft is what makes her an unstoppable force – and someone that I know will be there for me for years to come.”

+ MUSEXPO, the annual A&R-focused music confab, will return to Burbank, CA in 2022, holding its Creative Summit from March 20 to 23, 2022 at the Castaway in Burbank. The conference aligns with a week-long series of California Entertainment Week events, which includes the Global Synch Summit and International Songwriting Summit

Lisa Worden (pictured), iHeartRadio brand manager for rock and alternative and program director at Los Angeles’ ALT 98.7 will be honored as “MUSEXPO International Music Person of the Year” during a gala Luncheon on Tuesday, March 22.

Previous honorees have included Republic Records co-founders Monte Lipman and Avery Lipman; Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren; EA Games music head Steve Schnur; Glassnote Entertainment founder Daniel Glass; Netflix’s Alexandra Patsavas; and Worden’s former boss Kevin Weatherly, now head of North American programming at Spotify.

+ RCA Records has promoted Jessie Maldonado to senior vice president, promotion and operations, and Pam Kaye to vp, Hot AC promotion. Maldonado oversees the Pop promotion department and Kaye is adding oversight of strategy and rollout at the Hot AC format. RCA artists include Doja Cat, H.E.R., Khalid, P!NK, Justin Timberlake, Elle King and Tate McRae, among others.

+ LaPolt Law, P.C., the Los Angeles-based law firm founded by Dina LaPolt, is expanding its practice, adding Sarah Scott as managing partner. Scott, who joined the firm in 2017, previously served as senior vp of business and legal affairs for Universal Music Group Canada. Since her time at LaPolt Law, she’s helped double the number of practicing attorneys and lead multi-million dollar music asset sales.

“Sarah is a great attorney and an amazing businesswoman,” LaPolt said. “It is so gratifying to have Sarah with us in this new role. Together, we will continue breaking every possible glass ceiling while inspiring other women to do the same.”

Added Scott: “This role was Dina’s vision and I thank her for that. It is so rewarding to now be her partner, and an entrepreneur, helping her continue to build global, dynamic, successful businesses for the firm’s clients.”

LaPolt Law counts Cardi B, Offset, deadmau5, 21 Savage, Steven Tyler, Mick Fleetwood, jxdn (Jaden Hossler) and iann dior on its client roster.

