Music Fusion: Charity youngsters team up to make album

Jinx Prowse said children as young as nine were being referred to the charity

A music charity in Hampshire that helps vulnerable youngsters has teamed up with similar groups to create an album.

Music Fusion in Havant was set up 13 years ago to encourage young people to focus on making music while helping them stay out of trouble.

It set up Mavericks, a national network of similar studios and groups, which has recorded a number of albums.

The latest release - Mavericks 5 - features 101 artists who are all facing different challenges.

Jinx Prowse, CEO of the charity, said: "Those are 101 young offenders, people with mental health issues, young people who are transitioning, non-binary, neuro-diverse - and they've all decided to record a track to send out a positive message and help other young people in the same situation."

Matt "Blessed" Stevens, Mavericks programme manager, said: "We reached out to 10 other organisations and planned a big road trip-tour, visiting them, doing studio sessions, filming music videos.

"I'm really excited to see what the next step is now."

Mr Prowse said the charity had seen a huge increase in the number of referrals for its service, including children as young as nine.

