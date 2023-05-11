Music festivals 2023: Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup, Bonnaroo and more

The spring music festival season is in full bloom – and the summer and fall fest schedule is filling out, too.

The latest festival to be announced: the Austin City Limits Music Festival, held over two weekends – October 6-8 and October 13-15 – in Austin, Texas, with headliners including Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, and Shania Twain.

Tickets go on sale May 9 for that event, held at Austin's Zilker Park. It comes a week after two other festivals: Mempho Music Festival, scheduled for Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Radians Amphitheater in the Memphis Botanic Garden, with headliners The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket and the Turnpike Troubadours; and the Ohana Music Festival, founded by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder in 2016 and held at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. Vedder will be among the headliners, which also includes The Killers, Haim, the Chicks, Foo Fighters, and Pretenders.

A new fall fest scheduled for the following weekend the Power Trip festival, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Oct. 6-8, featuring Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica and Tool.

The Foo Fighters, making a full-fledged return following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022, will also be playing the Boston Calling Music Festival, held over Memorial Day weekend, on May 26, followed by a string of festivals through the summer and fall including the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival (May 28), Bonnaroo (June 18), Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival (July 15), Outside Lands (Aug. 12), Sea Hear Now Festival (Sept. 17), Louder Than Life (Sept. 21), and the Ohana Music Festival (Oct. 1).

Some tickets remain for those festivals and other upcoming music fests. See below for the dates, locations and lineups of major music festivals around the U.S. in 2023:

ACL Music Festival 2023

Headliners: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Shania Twain (Weekend One only), The Lumineers, Odesza, Alanis Morissette and The 1975 (Weekend Two only).

Also on the bill: Hozier, Kali Uchis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Labrinth, Cigarettes After Sex, Niall Horan, Tove Lo, Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Tickets on sale: On sale now.

Dates: October 6-8 and October 13-15, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

For more: www.aclfestival.com.

Mempho Music Festival

Headliners: The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, and Turnpike Troubadours

Also on the bill: Ween, Lake Street Dive, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Band of Horses, Tash Sultana, Dinosaur Jr., Lucius, Larkin Poe, Paul Cauthen, The War and Treaty, Devon Gilfillian, Courtney Marie Andrews, Arlo McKinley, Kudzu Kings, Zach Person, Bible & Tire’s Sacred Soul Revue ft. Dedicated Men of Zion and Faith & Harmony, Sgt. Splendor, Aquarian Blood, The Runaway Grooms, Hope Clayburn’s Soul Scrimmage, and Lucky 7 Brass Band.

Tickets on sale: On Sale now.

Dates: Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden in Memphis, Tennessee.

For more: memphofest.com.

Ohana Music Festival

Headliners: The Killers, Haim (Friday); Eddie Vedder, the Chicks (Saturday); Foo Fighters, Pretenders (Sunday).

Also on the bill: Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, The War on Drugs, Goose, Dhani Harrison, Lucious, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Backseat Lovers, and Suki Waterhouse.

Tickets on sale: On sale now.

Dates: Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California.

For more: ohanafest.com.

Este Haim, Daneille Haim, and Alana Haim of Haim perform u0022The Steps.u0022

Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival

Headliners: The Lumineers, The Black Crowes, The Head and the Heart, Yola

Also on the bill: Better Than Ezra, James Bay, Hailey Whitters, Boy Named Banjo, Peter One, Butch Walker, The Watson Twins, Bones Owen, Tash Neal, People on the Porch, Michael Rix

Tickets on sale: Presale March 8; public on-sale March 9.

Dates: September 23-24 at The Park At Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee.

For more: pilgrimagefestival.com.

Yola performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on May 01, 2022 in Indio, California.

Louder Than Life

Headliners: Foo Fighters, Weezer, Rancid (Thursday); Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit (Friday); Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, Falling In Reverse (Saturday): Green Day, Queens of the Stone Age and Turnstile (Sunday).

Also on the bill: Megadeth, Rancid, 311, Pierce The Veil, Run The Jewels, Corey Taylor, Coheed and Cambria, Royal Blood, Parkway Drive, Bad Omens, BABYMETAL

Tickets on sale: Now.

Dates: September 21-24 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

For more: louderthanlifefestival.com.

El-P, left, and Killer Mike of Run The Jewels perform at the Coachella Music u0026 Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2022, in Indio, Calif.

Lollapalooza

Headliners: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Also on the bill: EDM and DJ acts Diplo, Louis The Child, fred again.., Subtronics, Dom Dolla, Afrojack, Alan Walker; rappers Pusha T, Lil Yachty, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, JID, Yung Gravy, Joey Bada$$, Key Glock; bands Thirty Seconds to Mars, Mt. Joy, The Backseat Lovers; singers Noah Kahan, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, many others.

Tickets on sale: Presale begins Thursday, March 23.

Dates: Aug. 3-6, 2023 at Grant Park in Chicago.

For more: lollapalooza.com.

Just Like Heaven

Headliners: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT

Also on the bill: Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, M83, Hot Chip, Caribou, The Walkmen

Tickets on sale: Now

Dates: May 13 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

For more: justlikeheavenfest.com

Cruel World

The lineup: Siouxie, Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Love and Rockets, Echo & The Bunnymen, Adam Ant, The Human League, Molchat Doma, Gary Numan, Boy Harsher, Modern English, Gang of Four, Twin Tribes, ABC, Ela Minus, The Vapors, The Soft Moon, The Motels, Glass Spells, Animotion, Gvllow, Riki, Urban Heat, Aurat

Location: Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Tickets on sale: Passes with hotel packages available.

Dates: Saturday, May 20

For more: cruelworldfest.com

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

Headliners: Foo Fighters, Tool, Godsmack, Queens of the Stone Age, Kiss, Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie and Deftones.

Also on the bill: Starcrawler, Suicidal Tendencies, Chevelle, Trivium and White Reaper.

Tickets on sale: One-day field tickets start at $149.99; those along with VIP and hotel packages go on sale on Friday.

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, May 25-28 in Columbus, Ohio.

For more: sonictemplefestival.com.

BottleRock

Headliners: Post Malone, Smashing Pumpkins (May 26), Lizzo, Duran Duran (May 27), Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lil Nas X (May 28).

Also on the bill: Billy Strings, Phantogram, Leon Bridges, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Japanese Breakfast, Wu-Tang Clan, and Los Lobos.

Tickets on sale: On sale now. Thursday Jan. 12

Dates: Friday-Sunday, May 26-28, 2023 in Napa, California.

For more: bottlerocknapavalley.com.

Post Malone performs on Lands End Stage during Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park Park in San Francisco, on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

Boston Calling Music Festival

Headliners: Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Paramore, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Queens of the Stone Age.

Also on the bill: Maren Morris, The National, Niall Horan, The Flaming Lips, Bleachers, Joy Oladokun and The Walkmen.

Tickets on sale: On sale now.

Dates: Memorial Day weekend Friday-Sunday, May 26-28 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston.

For more: bostoncalling.com.

Alanis Morissette, who gave Taylor Hawkins his first real gig as a musician, performs at a tribute concert for the late drummer in Los Angeles.

Governors Ball

Headliners: Lizzo (June 9), Odesza (June 10), Kendrick Lamar (June 11).

Also on the bill: Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo, Lil Baby, Aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lil Nas X, Giveon, Sofi Tukker.

Tickets on sale: Now

Dates: June 9-11 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York

For more: governorsballmusicfestival.com.

Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Bonnaroo

Headliners: Electronic music acts Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger (June 15), Kendrick Lamar (June 16), electronic duo Odesza (June 17), and rock band Foo Fighters (June 18).

Also on the bill: Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, Paramore, My Morning Jacket, The Beths, Sheryl Crow, Pixies, Morgan Wade, and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway.

Tickets on sale: Available now.

Dates: Thursday to Sunday, June 15-18.

For more: bonnaroo.com.

Telluride Bluegrass Festival

Headliners: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, String Cheese Incident, Nickel Creek, The String Cheese Incident, Emmylou Harris featuring Watchhouse, Sam Bush, and the original Béla Fleck & The Flecktones

Also on the bill: Mary Chapin Carpenter, Punch Brothers, Del McCoury Band, Yonder Mountain String Band, Sarah Jarosz, The Peter Rowan Band, The Earls of Leicester, Chris Thile, Sierra Ferrell

Tickets on sale: On sale now.

Dates: June 15-18 in Telluride, Colorado

For more: bluegrass.com.

Musicians Robert Plant and Alison Krauss perform at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 10, 2008.

Waterfront Blues Festival

Headliners: Buddy Guy, The Mavericks, JJ Grey & Mofro; Cory Wong, Amythyst Kiah and Neal Francis

Tickets on sale: On sale now.

Dates: July 1-4 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon.

For more: waterfrontbluesfest.com.

Buddy Guy performs “I Just Want To Celebrate” in the opening performance during the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

Headliners: Green Day (July 14) and Foo Fighters (July 15).

Also on the bill: Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, and KennyHoopla.

Tickets on sale: On sale now.

Dates: July 13-16 Thursday-Sunday at Veterans Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For more: H-D.com/HomecomingTickets

Summerfest

Headliners: Eric Church with Elle King (June 22), Cheap Trick (June 22), Zac Brown Band, The Avett Brothers (June 23); James Taylor & His All-Star Band, Sheryl Crow, Elvis Costello & the Imposters (June 24); Dave Matthews Band, Cypress Hill, Vance Joy (June 29); Earth, Wind & Fire, Odesza (June 30); Lauren Daigle, The War on Drugs (July 6); Zach Bryan, Styx (July 7); and Fleet Foxes, Imagine Dragons (July 8)

Also on the bill: Smokey Robinson, Marcus King, Buddy Guy, The Wailers, Bleachers, Tegan & Sara, Fitz and the Tantrums, AJR, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Lyle Lovett, Debbie Gibson, Lord Huron, Night Ranger, Survivor, Spin Doctors, A Flock of Seagulls, Brett Young, Jenny Lewis, Morgan Wade, The Mountain Goats, Dinosaur Jr., and 38 Special.

Tickets on sale: General admission tickets on sale now. Headliner shows at certain venues require separate tickets, which also gain you festival admittance.

Dates: Takes place over three consecutive weekends (Thursday-Saturday) from noon to midnight, June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For more: summerfest.com.

Eric Church performs

Rock Fest

Headliners: Pantera (July 13), Slipknot (July 14), Godsmack (July 15).

​​​​​​Also on the bill: Ice Cube, Orianthi, Falling in Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Papa Roach, Everclear.

Tickets on sale: On sale now.

Dates: Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15 in Caddott, Wisconsin.

For more: rock-fest.com.

Rapper Ice Cube performs during a NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival

Headliners: Limp Bizkit (Friday), Pantera (Saturday) and Slipknot (Sunday).

Also on the bill: Megadeth, Volbeat, Lamb Of God, Bush, In This Moment, Highly Suspect, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Motionless In White, Coal Chamber

Tickets on sale: On sale now

Dates: July 14-16 at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio.

For more: inkcarceration.com.

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit.

Pitchfork Music Festival

Headliners: The Smile, Alvvays, and Perfume Genius (Friday, July 21); Big Thief, Weyes Blood, and King Krule (Saturday, July 22); Bon Iver, Kelela, and Koffee (Sunday, July 23)

Also on the bill: Leikeli47, Nation of Language, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist, Youth Lagoon, Ric Wilson, Grace Ives, Jlin, Axel Boman, Mavi, Sen Morimoto, Contour, Snail Mail, Panda Bair & Sonic Boom, Julia Jacklin, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Vagabon, MJ Lenderman, Yaya Bey, Black Belt Eagle Scout, 700 Bliss, Palm Deeper, Killer Mike, JPEGmafia, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Mdou Moctar, Jockstrap, Illuminati Hotties, Soul Glo, Florist, Lucrecia Dalt, Rachika Nayar, and Ariel Zetina.

Tickets on sale: On sale now.

Dates: July 21-23 in Union Park in Chicago.

For more: pitchforkmusicfestival.com.

Thom Yorke of The Smile performs during the band's concert on December 21, 2022 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Newport Folk Festival

Headliners: Caamp, Maggie Rogers, Mdou Moctar, The Beths (July 28); Aimee Mann, Bartees Strange (July 29), Abraham Alexander, Billy Strings, Jonathan Richman, Orville Peck (July 30).

Also on the bill: Free Range, Nanna, The Backseat Lovers, Jupiter & Okwess, Madison Cunningh

Tickets on sale: Sold out with waiting lists.

Dates: July 28-30 at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island.

For more: Newportfolk.org

Maggie Rogers performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California.

Newport Jazz Festival

Headliners: Joe Russo's Almost Dead with Kamasi Washington, and DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) (Friday, Aug. 4); Jon Batiste, Thundercat, and Christian McBride's Jam Jaun (Saturday, Aug. 5); Herbie Hancock, Diana Krall, and Redman, Mehldau, McBride, Blade: A Moodswing Reunion, (Sunday, Aug. 6).

Also on the bill: Also: Big Gigantic Does Jazz, Samara Joy, Soulive, Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield, The War and Treaty, Charles Lloyd New Quartet, Cimafunk, Immanuel Wilkins Quartet, Big Freedia, and Cautious Clay.

Tickets on sale: Available now.

Dates: August 4-6, 2023 at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island.

For more: newportjazz.org

Kamasi Washington performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 3, 2019.

Outside Lands

Headliners: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers

Also on the bill: Lil Yachty, Cigarettes After Sex, Fisher, J.I.D, Interpol, Noah Kahan, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, aespa, Alvvays, Soccer Mommy, Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal)

Tickets on sale: On sale now.

Dates: Aug. 11-13, Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

For more: sfoutsidelands.com.

Megan Thee Stallion.

Catbird Music Festival

Headliners: The Lumineers, The War on Drugs, Band of Horses (Saturday, Aug 19); Tyler Childers, Trey Anastasio Band, Dispatch.

Also on the bill: Margo Price, Trampled By Turtles, Charley Crockett, Amos Lee, Morgan Wade, James Bay, Johnnyswim, Celisse, Alison Russell, Adia Victoria, 49 Winchester, The Soul Rebels, and Madeline Edwards.

Tickets on sale: Now.

Dates: August 19-20 in Bethel, N.Y. on the site of the original 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair.

For more: catbirdmusicfestival.com.

Beach Road Weekend 2023

Headliners: Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, Leon Bridges

Also on the bill: Alvvays, Gary Clark Jr. Japanese Breakfast, Kevin Morby, Regina Spektor, Mary Chapin Carpenter, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, The Head and the Heart

Tickets on sale: Now

Dates : Aug. 25-27 at Veterans Memorial Park, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts

For more: beachroadweekend.com.

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 16, 2022.Coachella 2022 Saturday 18

Rocklahoma

Headliners: Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor

Also on the bill: Daughtry, Ministry, Asking Alexandria, Code Orange, GWAR, P.O.D., Mammoth WVH, Atreyu, Skid Row, Buckcherry, Warrant, L.A. Guns, Kix, Filter, Dead Poet Society, Steven Adler

Tickets on sale: On sale Friday.

Dates: September 1-3 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma.

For more: Rocklahoma.com.

August 13, 2022 : Singer Rob Zombie performs on a stop of the Freaks on Parade tour at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival

The lineup includes: Sleater‐Kinney, Band of Horses, Brittany Howard, Fatboy Slim, Ride, Valerie June, AFI, Sunny Day Real Estate, Phantogram, Descendents, The Dandy Warhols, Rebirth Brass Band.

Tickets on sale: Available now.

Dates: Sept. 2 & 3 at the Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington.

For more: bumbershoot.com.

Brittany Howard performs at u0022Love Rising,u0022 a benefit concert for the Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, OUTMemphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber, on March 20, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Bourbon and Beyond Festival

Headliners: Bruno Mars, The Killers, Brandi Carlile, The Black Keys, The Avett Brothers, Blondie, Jon Batiste, Brittany Howard, Hozier, Billy Strings, Train

Also on the bill: Ryan Bingham, Babyface, Midland, Bastille, Spoon, The Gaslight Anthem, First Aid Kit, Old Crow Medicine Show, Buddy Guy, Aloe Blacc, Wayne Newton, Mavis Staples, City and Colour, Inhaler, The Lone Bellow, Joy Oladokun, Brandy Clark, Sunny War, Lindsay Lou, Dan Tyminski, and more.

Tickets on sale: On sale now.

Dates: Sept. 14-17 at Highland Festival Grounds At Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

For more: bourbonandbeyond.com.

Sea Hear Now Festival

Headliners: The Killers (Sept. 16) and Foo Fighters (Sept. 17)

Also on the bill: Greta Van Fleet, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sheryl Crow, Royal Blood, Living Colour, Weezer, The Breeders, Mt. Joy, The Beach Boys

Tickets on sale: Available now.

Dates: Sept. 16 & 17 at the Asbury Park (N.J.) Waterfront.

For more: seahearnowfestival.com.

Power Trip

Headliners: Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden (Friday, Oct. 6), AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne (Saturday, Oct. 7), Metallica and Tool (Sunday, Oct. 8).

Tickets on sale: On sale now.

Dates: Oct. 6-8 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

For more: powertrip.live.

James Hetfield, left, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Central Park in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYEA222

