Music Executive Offers Hope for Aspiring Musicians

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2020 / Any musician who has ever tried to get recognized in the music industry knows that it is not without any challenges. Even famous musical artists now can attest to how difficult it was when they were starting. Very few appreciated their talent, no one would care to listen to their demo tapes, and they barely had any money to survive.

Dreams were temporarily discarded because musicians were not given opportunities in their attempt to be heard by music producers and recording companies. Most, if not all of them, eventually realized that surviving and raising a family entails money. It would at least require a stable source of income. The dream to become a musical artist was sidetracked. It does not have to be this way, though.

Santino Pressley, CEO of LMHD Records and COO of Electric Pow Wow Music Festival, is giving talented and young musicians the opportunity to change the course of their musical career. The 29-year-old music executive from Salt Lake City is accepting demos to spot personalities with talents worth investing time.

Chosen individuals will also get the chance to play in a 3-day music festival, the Electric Pow Wow, sometime this year. Should they get accepted, festival founders Tra Wilding and Daniel Johnson, together with their partners, will fund the airfare and hotel accommodation. Additionally, not only will these musical artists get a live audience during the event, they will also get paid for participating.

Pressley also added that his company plans to upload approved demo tapes in all available streaming platforms. Under normal circumstances, doing this would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Pressley understands that a lot of gifted musicians start with almost nothing in their pockets. It is for this reason that he decided to help new musicians knowing that they do not have the money to do it.

This rare opportunity promises to help young musicians to get their music out in the world. Pressley's generosity is the gateway for these musicians to be recognized for their life-changing talents. This invitation may not be able to accommodate all aspiring musical artists. But it will help those who are ready to be in the limelight.

The Electric Pow Wow Music Festival is a multicultural Music and Arts Festival held annually since 2018. It was created with the intent to unite different communities for a short period of fun and beers. Each year the Festival introduces new talents on the stage only if they have passed the screening process.

Expectations are high for the upcoming Festival. New and promising talents are sure to rise this year. Given this avenue, Pressley believes a new generation of musical artists will be discovered.

How inspiring that music can bring out the best in people. The music industry may be a jungle, but it is one adventure worth exploring until the dream comes alive. Rough patches along the way can be expected. Passionate musical artists need only to brave the storm until they get to their desired destination.

Interested individuals may reach Pressley through his Instagram account,www.instagram.com/musicdadd/, give him a call on 8018640267 or send him an email at sap@lmhdrecords.com. To know updates, visit www.electric-powwow.com.

