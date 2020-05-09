Music Executive Andre Harrell Dead at 59: 'He Made His Living Uplifting Others,' Russell Simmons Says
Legendary music executive Andre Harrell, best known for founding Uptown Records, has died at age 59.
News of his death was confirmed by Variety and first announced during DJ D-Nice’s popular Instagram Live series, Club Quarantine, on Friday night. The cause of death has not yet been released.
Harrell began his music career as an artist with rap duo Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The group had one minor hit in 1981, “Genius Rap,” before Harrell moved on to the business side of the industry.
In 1983, he was hired by Def Jam Records, the label founded by Russell Simmons, and worked as vice president and later, general manager of the label.
Three years after teaming up with Simmons at Def Jam Records, Harrell left to found his own label, Uptown Records, in New York City. It was at Uptown Records that the Bronx-native discovered Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, also known as P. Diddy.
Combs started at Uptown Records as an intern, eventually working his way up to talent director and helping to develop majors R&B stars, including Mary J. Blige and Jodeci. Even after Combs left Uptown Records in 1993, he and Harrell remained friends, with Harrell serving as Vice Chairman for Combs’ TV network, REVOLT.
Heartbreaking - No words, my best friend 💔 always compassionate, good-hearted, full of love and.. what a beautiful legacy he leaves in this world... All the inspiration, direction and support he gave to so many... So many can say they are successful because Andre Harrell gave them their start. He was so beloved because he made his living uplifting others... We celebrate him in his passing because we were so blessed for his presence... He gave everything he had. God makes the best plans R.I.P @andreharrell
There are “friends“ and there are “FRIENDS”. Real friends stick with you through struggle... The others often run off when things get tough. @andreharrell was the best man at my wedding and the go to guy when things were less festive. In-fact when i was at my all time low he was there supportive and steady. Those real friendships can never be replaced. Let me offer you my prayer of comfort... We are the collective energy /consciousness or we are part of the ONE living breathing God. We are separated from this enlightened self when we are put into a shell. The yogis know “he is not the body or the mind although she has a body and a mind”. This body only confines us and separates us from our knowledge of the true self or God. We are left scrambling using this body and mind to go home to the collective. We spend an entire lifetime learning that the kingdom we seek is inside of us. 🕉 Once we see feel and live in this kingdom we realize “it is all God” and the restrictive shells we are given slide off. We return to the realization of the kingdom or heaven. Andre has gone home. He is free and we celebrate his ascension.
Simmons posted two tributes to Harrell on his Instagram page, calling him his “best friend.”
“Always compassionate, good-hearted, full of love and.. what a beautiful legacy he leaves in this world... All the inspiration, direction and support he gave to so many…,” Simmons wrote in the caption alongside a photo of him and Harrell.
In December, BET announced a three-part scripted miniseries following the story of Harrell and Uptown Records. Titled Uptown, the project, which had Harrell as an executive producer, is scheduled to premiere sometime this year.
Why Andre 😢😢😢 My heart is breaking and I can't stop crying. He was an amazing friend and I will miss him forever. 😢
My prayers go out to all the family. GOD BLESS 💔You were the beginning for so many and a genuine positive energy through it all ... I salute you KING!!🕊🕊🕊🕊
Following the news of his death, major names in the music industry paid tribute to Harrell.
“Why Andre,” Mariah Carey tweeted. “My heart is breaking and I can't stop crying. He was an amazing friend and I will miss him forever.”
Usher also remembered the late record producer, sharing a photo of them together. “My prayers go out to all the family," he wrote on Instagram. "GOD BLESS 💔You were the beginning for so many and a genuine positive energy through it all ... I salute you KING!!”
Andre is survived by his 25-year-old son, Gianni Credle-Harrell, and Gianni's mother, entertainment lawyer Wendy Credle.