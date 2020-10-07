Music Agents Jeffrey Hasson and Matt Meyer Join UTA

Music agents Jeffrey Hasson (pictured at right) and Matt Meyer have joined UTA. Both arrive from Paradigm with Hasson based in Nashville and Meyer in Los Angeles.

Hasson got his start at Monterey Peninsula Artists in 2005 and has worked with such artists as Young The Giant, Tori Kelly, Surfaces, Jamey Johnson, Dashboard Confessional, and Blues Traveler, among others.

Meyer began his career at electronic dance music agency AM Only, which was later acquired by Paradigm. Among the acts he has worked with are Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Dicky, Don Toliver, Tinashe and Yungblud.

Said David Zedeck, co-head of the UTA music department: “Jeffrey and Matt have impeccable track records of identifying and developing emerging artists and creating unique opportunities for their clients. Jeffrey is well-respected within the Nashville music community, and Matt has his finger firmly on the pulse for the next generation of hitmakers. We are thrilled to welcome both of them to our team.”

The UTA music roster includes deadmau5, Bad Bunny, YG, The Jonas Brothers, Bebe Rexha, The Pussycat Dolls, Young Thug, Common, Tyga, Offset, Tierra Whack, Empire of the Sun, Trace Adkins, Alejandro Aranda “SCARYPOOLPARTY,” Romeo Santos, Alesso, Pendulum, Knife Party, Polo G, Dirty Honey, Jimmie Allen, Blanco Brown, Matt Stell, Jamiroquai, and 21 Savage, among many others.

The agency recently announced the appointment of New York-based Samantha Kirby Yoh to co-head of music, joining Zedeck in overseeing the company’s worldwide music operations. UTA operates offices in L.A., New York, London, Nashville, Miami and Malmö, Sweden.

