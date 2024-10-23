Musiala aims for injury comeback against Barcelona, per reports

After being ruled out of Bayern's upcoming clash with Stuttgart, Jamal Musiala is reportedly aiming to make his comeback from injury against FC Barcelona in midweek.

Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany revealed that Jamal Musiala will miss Saturday's Bundesliga clash with VfB Stuttgart.

The 21-year-old has been struggling with a hip problem in recent weeks. He came on as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa, didn't play in the 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt and was forced to withdraw from the Germany squad.

But fortunately for Bayern, it looks like his return is near. According to Sky Germany, AZ and TZ, the 21-year-old is targeting a comeback from injury against FC Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Musiala has not yet returned to team training, but was back on the ball on Friday and also put in intensive runs.