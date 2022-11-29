Mushrooms, Inc. Announces Name and Ticker Symbol Change on OTC Markets to “MSRM”

Mushrooms Inc.
·4 min read
Mushrooms Inc.
Mushrooms Inc.

ESTERO, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mushrooms Inc. (OTC: MSRM) (the “Company”), formerly Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc., is pleased to announce that, effective November 29, 2022, the Company’s ticker symbol on the OTC Markets has changed from “MSVI” to its new symbol, “MSRM” and has been announced to FINRA’s daily list. The Company’s name change, which became effective with Nevada Secretary of State on June 28, 2022, has now also been reflected on OTC Markets.

It is important to note that Mushrooms, Inc. is the first company trading on the US stock market focused on the industrial side of Mushrooms.

“We are excited to begin trading under our new name and symbol as we continue our work building shareholder value. Our initial interest was to use the ticker MYCO for its relation to the word Mycology which is the study of fungi. We believe the ticker MSRM represents our name better as it tends to say the word Mushroom,” said Kimberly Carlson, the Company’s CEO.

Updates: The Company is continuing the development of the new mycelium derived textile through partnerships with University level educational institutions and building their team of consultants with a focus on mycology, chemistry and textile innovation.

The Company’s acquisition plan now involves the creation of an incubator and accelerator for start-ups focused on mycelium and mushroom based technologies that will feed into biotechnology,

New Website: We have created an updated website, at mushroomsinc.com, to represent our industrial focus. We are continuing to build out the pages of the new site which will include an investors page for updates and relative information, as well as an Alliances page to showcase the joint ventures and partnerships we are creating within the industry.

No action is required by current shareholders in relation to the ticker symbol change to MSRM

About Mushrooms, Inc. (MSRM)

New Venture - Mushroom Technology Development

On June 28, 2022, Marijuana Strategic Ventures filed a name change to Mushrooms, Inc. with the Nevada Secretary of State, to reflect the Company’s new business direction towards the mushroom industry. The Company management team is actively implementing our industrial mushroom innovation and mushroom related business acquisition plan.

Mushrooms, Inc. is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets with the new stock symbol MSRM.

The vision for Mushrooms, Inc. is to support the growth of the mushroom industry through collaboration, innovation and development. Creating and supporting environmentally beneficial product innovation is at the heart of Mushrooms, Inc. Our current focus is on the industrial application of Mycelium for the creation of carbon neutral products for the building, textile and health care industries. Research and Development is the path to achieving great innovation and the pioneers are the ones we look to for their fortitude and enduring dedication to the world of mycology. The working relationships we foster will result in scientifically proven products that advance health of body, mind and environment.

For more information, email info@mushroomsinc.com or visit www.mushroomsinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Corporate Contact:

Mushrooms, Inc.

CEO:  Kimberly Carlson
Tel:     (877) 379-5400
email:  info@mushroomsinc.com


