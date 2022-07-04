Mushkegowuk declares July 1 a Day of Mourning

Mushkegowuk Council has declared July 1 a Day of Mourning.

For the second consecutive year, communities are using July 1 as a day to remember residential school survivors and those who didn't make it home.

“My deepest heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the Indian Residential School survivors and families that are mourning and suffering today. It is very difficult to understand why the precious lives of so many innocent little children were destroyed or ended by the Government of Canada," said Mushkegowuk Grand Chief Alison Linklater in a statement.

Moose Cree First Nation, which is part of Mushkegowuk Council, already announced that officially celebrating Canada Day would be inappropriate and declared a Day of Mourning.

Instead, Moose Cree First Nation's Chief Mervin Cheechoo called on Moose Factory and Moosonee residents to use the day to engage in acts of remembrance to honour the lives lost through residential schools.

Moose Cree First Nation is still hosting activities on July 1

There will be a cultural tent at the Thomas Cheechoo Memorial Complex for members to have tea, bannock and rice soup and practice speaking Cree with elders. From 1-4 p.m. there is a mini pow wow, and a community barbecue runs from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Mushkegowuk council covers the communities of Attawapiskat, Chapleau Cree, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Missanabie Cree, Moose Cree and Taykwa Tagamou.

In Ontario, there are 18 known residential school sites, according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC).

The TRC identified 12 locations of unmarked burial sites in Ontario and estimated that at least 426 children who attended residential schools in Ontario are known to have died.

The residential school closest to Timmins was Chapleau Indian Residential School. On the James Bay coast, there were residential schools in Fort Albany and Moose Factory.

A 24-hour residential school crisis line to support former students and their families can be accessed at 1-866-925-4419.

Jinsh Rayaroth, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com