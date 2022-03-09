Musgrave Harbour councillor says vaccination pass requirement forcing him out of his job

·3 min read
Grant Abbott says he's fighting for his job as a town councillor in Musgrave Harbour due to a policy requiring him to be fully vaccinated.
Grant Abbott says he’s fighting for his job as a town councillor in Musgrave Harbour due to a policy requiring him to be fully vaccinated. (Submitted by Grant Abbott - image credit)
Submitted by Grant Abbott
Submitted by Grant Abbott

Grant Abbott has been watching from the sidelines as the council he was elected to in September conducts the business of his community.

Abbott has been unable to attend meetings as a councillor in Musgrave Harbour, on Newfoundland's northeast coast, because he is unvaccinated.

He tells CBC News his decision to not be vaccinated came from advice from his doctor. Abbott says his child has had past issues with immunostimulating drugs, which also factored into the decision.

"The majority of the community are … giving me support, immense support and they saying it's ridiculous it's happening, it's unbelievable and it doesn't make any sense," Abbott told CBC News.

The issue was enflamed when Abbott began recording meetings without the knowledge of council, and then shared those meetings publicly.

Members of the Musgrave Harbour Town Council would not do an interview, but did send an emailed response to CBC News.

The council was first notified of the recordings on Jan. 6, according to the statement, when an edited version of one of the recordings appeared on Facebook. Five days later, the town passed a policy to not allow recordings of meetings.

"The thought of being recorded made us all very uncomfortable due to the fact we are all a new council and finding our way in our new roles," part of the statement reads. "This topic was discussed many times in previous meetings, and while no motion was made it was very clear where the majority stood."

Abbott confirmed to CBC News that he did record meetings without the permission of others, but how he recorded the meetings wasn't disclosed.

'I don't think this is fair'

The town voted in December to not allow councillors in the chambers without proof of vaccination.

The decision, according to the statement provided by the town council, was made on advice from the provincial government. Council said it was told by a government official that the province would no longer meet with council until all members were fully vaccinated.

"The town felt that any councillor unvaccinated would not be able to represent their town to the best of their ability if they could not attend meetings, events, planning sessions, etc., due to their vaccination status."

Submitted by Grant Abbott
Submitted by Grant Abbott

At the time, three councillors were not vaccinated. When the policy came into effect Jan. 28, two of those councillors had decided to be vaccinated, leaving Abbott as the only unvaccinated councillor as of March 8.

"I objected and said, 'I don't think this is fair. I've been elected and I should be able to take my seat.' But they didn't want that to happen because, well, they say it's because they don't feel safe and stuff but that's not really true. It's more so about getting me out of office than anything."

Abbott points to a decision by council in late January to support his claim.

The Municipalities Act says communities may allow a councillor to participate in meetings electronically as long as it enables the councillor to listen to the proceedings and to be heard.

On Jan. 31, the town enacted a new policy to prohibit any councillor from attending meetings electronically unless it was due to work out of town, medical reasons or child care.

"The rules are just made up for the sole purpose of keeping me out of the office," he said. "I know that sounds childish, but really there's no other way to explain it."

The Municipalities Act also says the office of a councillor becomes vacant when he or she does not attend regular public meetings of the council for three successive months. Abbott fears he will be removed from his seat.

"I can't think of a good reason why this is happening except for the purpose of keeping me out of the office and making me get past my three-month expiry."

That time will be up at the end of March, Abbott says. He says he has contacted a lawyer to pursue the matter and will take it to court, if needed.

