Museum waiting for approval to proceed with repairs

The Ridge House Museum is waiting for approval from the municipality’s planning department to proceed with life cycle project repairs to its Erie St. S. facility.

Stephanie Saunders, Curator, C-K Museum, reported at the Ridge House Museum’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 23, that a contractor would conduct repairs once approval is received.

The pump and its cement pad, front porch, fence and windows all need repair.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The museum’s projects were approved as a life cycle project by the municipality’s Heritage Committee two years ago.

“We thought that we were good to proceed, but apparently, some of the rules have changed with designated heritage properties,” Saunders said.

Saunders said the museum had contacted Ryan Jacques and Anthony Jas of Chatham-Kent’s Planning Services department to determine the next steps needed.

“They are reviewing the bylaws, and they understand our situation, and because we are all municipal, they’re trying to work with us to find the most streamlined way to move forward,” said Saunders. “It is possible we may have to take our plans back to Council for final approval.”

Saunders said she hopes to get a reply from the Planning Department in the near future so they can proceed with the project and complete the repairs this year.

In other notes from the meeting, Ridge House officials have not received a response after participating in a recommendation report to Nustadia Recreation Inc. regarding the proposed new museum in the downtown Chatham project.

The owners of the Downtown Chatham Centre hired the Hamilton-based company to develop the proposed new facility, which tentatively includes a new Civic Centre, library, 4,000-seat arena, as well as a museum and art gallery to replace the current Thames Art Gallery and Chatham-Kent Museum.

DCC owners are still waiting for the municipality to bring a report on the proposed project back to Chatham-Kent Council.

Meanwhile, a survey was launched to get public input on ways to entice people to visit the local museums and historical houses at this past weekend’s Rim & Ribfest in Chatham.

Museum staff will attend other festivals and events throughout the municipality this summer, such as Blenheim Cherry Fest, Wallaceburg WAMBO, Wheatley Fishfest and the Thamesville Threshing Festival conducting the survey, which will also be available at libraries and on social media.

The Ridge House Museum opens for the 2023 season on Thursday, June 1. And it is back to an ‘open door’ access as advance registration is no longer required. The museum returns to regular hours of 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday – with extended hours to 7 p.m. on Thursdays – from Thursday to Aug. 27. Admission is by donation.

The museum has partnered with the Ridgetown Horticultural Society to update the gardens as visitors can learn about plants and landscapes native to the area through its Pollinator Patch project.

Some of the special programs being offered this year include the Creative Kids: Spring Fling on June 24, from 10-11 a.m.; Creative Kids: Forests and Fairies on July 8, 10-11 a.m.; and Creative Kids: Back to School, Aug. 19 from 10-11 a.m.

The Ridge House Museum welcomes bus tours and church, school, and special interest groups year-round by booking an appointment at least three weeks in advance. To register for special events or book a tour, call 519-674-2223 or 519-360-1998.

Michael Bennett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News