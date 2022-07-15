Museum of Ice Cream Chicago offers free treats and outdoor sprinkle pool this Sunday

Rayna Song, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Free ice cream and a sprinkle pool? Yep, you heard me right.

With National Ice Cream Day coming up, the Museum of Ice Cream Chicago (MOIC) will give away frozen treats from Popsicle, Klondike and Breyers from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The public will also have free access to a 56-feet-long outdoor sprinkle pool, according to a press statement.

The Sunday celebration takes place in Pioneer Court, next to the MOIC in downtown Chicago, which will open its doors to visitors Saturday. The windy city will be the third metropolis in the United States to have a permanent MOIC, after New York and Austin.

“The Museum of Ice Cream is tapping into your inner child,” said Manish Vora, co-founder of MOIC. “To let go and forget what's happening in the outside world, and ultimately to use their memories of ice cream, new discovery of ice cream, to create memories and create this feeling where they can try new things, dream like (children).”

The mini-golf room in MOIC Chicago.
The mini-golf room in MOIC Chicago.

Do you get free ice cream at the museum?

Yes! In total, you will encounter five treats, which are included in the admission ticket – and the best part is, you could have as many as you want.

Specifically, you could try:

  • Dove Bar,

  • Cherry-flavored dipped cone with a jelly bean on top,

  • Shaved ice covered in coconut and strawberry syrup,

  • Raspberry or vanilla scoop under cotton candy,

  • Hot-dog-flavored ice cream with real mustard and pickles, sandwiched between special buns.

While the jelly bean alludes to Cloud Gate, or “The Bean,” in Millennium Park, the hot-dog-flavored ice cream touches on the famous Chicago-style hot dogs, and Dove Bar, first created in Chicago in 1956, also has a long history with the city.

“Everybody loves the Chicago hot dog, but are you willing to try something absolutely new,” Vora said. “When you're a kid ... you would try anything, you will jump into a sprinkle pool … And we want that experience here.”

The inside of the Ice Cream Lab is mostly pink, MOIC's signature color.
The inside of the Ice Cream Lab is mostly pink, MOIC's signature color.

What’s in the Museum of Ice Cream Chicago?

Guests will learn about Dove’s history and different genres of ice cream across the globe. You also get to play mini golf in a room with pink walls and dessert decorations, as well as basketball and water gun games in the carnival room.

Finally, you could jump into a pool of plastic sprinkles. The indoor pool goes approximately 26 inches deep, and the entire room is decorated in pink and red.

The museum includes an Ice Cream Lab, where you could make your own rolled ice cream and choose toppings. However, you need to purchase an additional ticket, which costs $25. You could also enjoy milkshakes and cocktails in the speakeasy, but those come with an extra cost.

Adults and children have the opportunity to jump into this indoor sprinkle pool at MOIC.
Adults and children have the opportunity to jump into this indoor sprinkle pool at MOIC.

How much is the entry? How to purchase tickets?

MOIC Chicago tickets are usually $36 on weekdays and $44 on weekends. The museum closes on Tuesdays. You can only purchase your tickets online.

With big pink windows, the entrance is easy to spot. You will be guided through the entire museum, and the tour usually takes around 60-90 minutes.

What are other places to visit in Chicago?

Located just 10 minutes walk from Millennium Park and 20 minutes walk from Navy Pier, MOIC Chicago has a prime location.

If you are feeling artsy, you could visit the Art Institute of Chicago and the Crown Fountain. Or if you want to see the city from above, you could go to 360 Chicago or Skydeck. The Chicago River is also right next to the museum, if you hope to take a relaxing walk and enjoy the city’s skyline.

