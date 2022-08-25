Muse 2023 Tour: What time do tickets go on sale, how can I get them, where is the band touring?

(Nick Fancher)

Calling all Muse fans! The prog rock greats have announced their UK dates for a 2022-2023 tour, following the release of their new album Will of the People.

The news follows June’s announcement of a run of theatre dates in Europe and The US that’ll take place this October.

The band will be returning to a smattering of small venues across the United Kingdom, starting in Plymouth, just down the road from their hometown in Teignmouth, and will bring along the rock duo Royal Blood for the England leg of the tour.

Muse has also announced that they will release their latest album, also named Will of the People, through Warner Records on August 26.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Muse 2022/2023 tour.

When is the Muse 2022/2023 tour?

2022 dates:

8th September – Vigo, ES – Xacobeo Festival

9th September – Malaga, ES -Andalucía Big Festival

13th September – Cologne, DE – Telekom Street Gigs at Digital X

4th October – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

9th October – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

11th October – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theater

14th October – Toronto, ON – The History

16th October – New York, NY – The Beacon Theater

23rd October – Amsterdam, NL – Royal Theatre Carre

25th October – Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel

26th October – Milan, IT – Alcatraz

28th October – Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast

2023 dates:

27th May – Plymouth, UK -Home Park

20th June – Huddersfield, UK – John Smith’s Stadium

23rd June – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

25th June – Milton Keynes, UK – The National Bowl

How can I get tickets for the 2023 Muse tour and what time do they go on sale?

Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 9am on Friday, August 26 via Gigs and Tours, and Ticketmaster.

For Glasgow, tickets are also available at Gigs in Scotland.

If you’ve pre-ordered the album through the Artist’s Store, you will get a unique code. This will allow early access to purchase tickets at 9am on Thursday, August 25.