Virtual Reality, New Product Innovations & A Revamped Team MuscleTech® highlight the brand’s return to the event.

MuscleTech® Announces Return To The Arnold Sports Festival®

The MuscleTech® booth at The Arnold Sports Festival® will feature “The Boogieman” Blessing Awodibu, winner of the 2022 New York Pro and 2022 Indy Pro, Jessie Godderz, Big Brother® personality and Lower Ohio Valley champion wrestler, Olympia Bikini Champion Maureen Blanquisco and Nate Freihofer, a former military veteran (3rd Infantry Division) who has amassed 6.5M followers on TikTok®. The team will be greeting attendees throughout the weekend.

New York, NEW YORK and Oakville, ONTARIO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MuscleTech® brand (www.muscletech.com) of the past meets the MuscleTech® brand of the future at the 2023 Arnold Sports Festival®, to be held from March 2-5 at the Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

At the MuscleTech® booth will be “The Boogieman” Blessing Awodibu, winner of the 2022 New York Pro and 2022 Indy Pro, Jessie Godderz, Big Brother® personality and Lower Ohio Valley champion wrestler, Olympia Bikini Champion Maureen Blanquisco and Nate Freihofer, a former military veteran (3rd Infantry Division) who has amassed 6.5M followers on TikTok®. The team will be greeting guests at the booth throughout the weekend.

Beyond the personalities, MuscleTech® will showcase some of the newest tech and supplement innovations at its booth (#645), including a collaboration with Black Box VR® to highlight one of its Virtual Sport Training Centers. This interactive experience combines the excitement of gaming with real, effective exercises to build muscle and burn fat.

Each Workout Battle guides you through a high-intensity combat workout tailored to your fitness goals. Immerse yourself in a world where leveling up in the game, means you are leveling up your fitness in real life.

“The MuscleTech® relationship with Black Box VR® co-founder Ryan DeLuca goes back 20 years and his reputation as a fitness industry disruptor and visionary is unmatched. For our first booth at Arnold Fitness Expo in five years, we are looking to challenge the status quo and deliver a unique and exciting experience for our fans at the show,” said Scott Welch, Associate Director of the MuscleTech® brand. “ Black Box VR® showcases forward-thinking products that closely align with our own commitment to innovation. They are able to deliver new workout experiences in a space that has been virtually unchanged for decades and have the power to change people’s lives while redefining our definition of fitness.”

Story continues

The two newest product innovations for the MuscleTech® brand — EUPHORiQTM and BURN iQTM, now live and available for purchase on MuscleTech.com (here) with an MSRP of $59.99 (BURN iQTM) and $49.99 (EUPHORiQTM), will also be sampled for attendees at the Arnold Sports Festival®. Both EUPHORiQTM and BURN iQTM feature enfinity® Paraxanthine. This is a metabolite of caffeine and that allows for greater focus and energy enhancement to give you the best workout of your life.

About EuphoriQTM: The smartest pre-workout for unparalleled performance.

EuphoriQTM is an upgraded, revolutionary pre-workout delivering an energy and sensory experience unseen in the marketplace. Anchored by a revolutionary energy ingredient, paraxanthine, this formula delivers clean, smooth energy and increased focus. Available as powder form in Tropical Yuzu Lemonade, Watermelon Candy and Icy Snow Cone.

About Burn iQTM: The smartest way to a shredded physique.

Burn iQTM is an upgraded, first-of-its-kind formula delivering an energy and sensory experience that has never been felt before. Anchored by a revolutionary energy ingredient, paraxanthine, this formula delivers clean, smooth energy, increased focus, plus AxiviteTM brings the heat. Available in powder (Mango Chili Lime & Sweet Heat) and capsule form.

Burn iQTM should be consumed approximately 30 minutes before a workout or 30 minutes before a meal, while EuphoriQTM is to be taken 30 minutes before a workout.

For more than 25-years, MuscleTech® has fueled those who want to raise the bar, helping to optimize human performance. MuscleTech® supplements are made with the highest quality ingredients in the world and the brand is dedicated to continuously researching, developing, patenting, producing, and globally marketing the most effective sports supplements to help people achieve their personal fitness goals.

To find more information about MuscleTech® products, visit www.muscletech.com, or follow the brand on Facebook®, Twitter®, Instagram® and TikTok® for product and athlete information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as MuscleTech®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. MuscleTech® was born out of an obsession to redefine the limits of science and human potential.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 280 employees, five leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

Attachment

CONTACT: Jake Duhaime MuscleTech 617-285-8087 jake.duhaime@iovate.com Eric Hesse MuscleTech eric.hesse@muscletech.com



