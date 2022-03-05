Will Muschamp ‘brought the juice to the defense,’ Georgia’s NFL hopefuls say

The braids in the middle of Lewis Cine’s head are tied back on Saturday morning.

It’s a unique look for the former Georgia safety as he goes through interviews with reporters during this week’s NFL Combine. Cine’s hair most always hangs down over his face.

“He’s a friend to me and a mentor that I look up to,” he said of former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp. “I have a lot of respect for him. He’s giving me pointers, tips, do’s and don’ts, how to approach things (at the NFL Combine). I mean, look at my hair. It’s up because he told me to be professional and everything. So I know that coach wants the best for me.”

Cine noted that Muschamp has been a valuable resource for him throughout the draft process. His Georgia teammates that attended the annual scouting event in Indianapolis concurred.

Muschamp’s tenure at South Carolina wavered year-to-year, concluding with his firing in November 2020. His return to Georgia, too, has taken a winding path from analyst to special teams coordinator and, now, co-defensive coordinator.

Those who played under Muschamp among his varying job titles, though, remember him for his “juice” and persistent presence in aiding the Bulldogs in their pursuit of a first national championship in 40 years this fall.

“I think he just felt at home (in Athens) because this pretty much is home to him,” Georgia linebacker Quay Walker said. “Any time I had a question, I asked him about it ‘cause he knows the defense inside and out. He’s just one of the masterminds that we have on Georgia.”

Muschamp was hired initially as an analyst on Kirby Smart’s staff. Scott Cochran’s departure as special teams coordinator saw Muschamp elevated to that position midseason. He was promoted once more to co-defensive coordinator alongside Glenn Schumann after Dan Lanning took the head coaching job at Oregon in December.

That Muschamp connected with players at Georgia quickly is layered. There are those like Channing Tindall, a Columbia native who Muschamp recruited heavily when he was still the Gamecocks’ head coach. Cine, meanwhile, built a trust and friend in the man who spent his playing days patrolling the Georgia secondary in the early 1990s.

Story continues

“He really helped me in terms of technique, giving me nuggets in my toolbox where I’d be able to use them,” Cine explained.

“Those little tidbits before each week, he (gave) us little nuggets,” Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis added. “And that just continued to help us in our play and our style so we could play faster. He’s always looking for those little details.”

Muschamp’s responsibilities varied in Athens this fall. But it’s his work with the UGA defensive backs that earned him wide acclaim among the former Bulldogs participating in the NFL Scouting Combine.

Cine noted how much the ex-Gamecocks head coach helped him in the film room. Linebacker Nakobe Dean adds that his work with the secondary aided the entire defense — one that allowed just 10.2 points per game in 2021.

“He definitely brought the juice to the defense,” Dean said. “He made it easier for the whole defense. He was able to lock those guys down in the back end and just focused mainly on them. He made them better and subsequently made everybody better.”

Tindall smirked when asked about Muschamp during his podium session Friday.

“Funny seeing you here,” Muschamp chided Tindall during one of their early interactions after the former’s hiring.

“No, it’s funny seeing you here,” Tindall retorted.

Muschamp’s former players in Indianapolis weren’t limited to those he coached at Georgia this year. South Carolina’s Kevin Harris, ZaQuandre White and Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare were all recruited to Columbia by their former head coach.

Enagbare made his affinity for Muschamp clear during his discussions with reporters Friday.

“I love Muschamp,” he said. “He obviously recruited me. He was one of the main factors in why I came to South Carolina. The other guys that Muschamp recruited feel the same way.”

Muschamp has quickly settled into his new role in Athens. There’s certainly a familiarity. Georgia is his alma mater. He and Smart also coached together on staffs at Valdosta State, LSU and with the Miami Dolphins.

The Bulldogs making the jump to the NFL during next month’s draft only worked with the one-time South Carolina head coach for a year and in a handful of different positions.

Muschamp’s impact, though, shone through in Indianapolis.

“Having him and Coach Smart — two gurus in the room,” Tindall said, “you can’t ask for nothing better.”