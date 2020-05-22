The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec will reopen on 29 June

A reorganized, safe museum experience

QUÉBEC CITY, May 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the official statement by Minister of Culture and Communications Nathalie Roy, accompanied by Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault, the Musée national des beaux‑arts du Québec (MNBAQ) is pleased to announce that it will reopen to the general public on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. A reorganized, safe museum experience awaits visitors to the MNBAQ who wish to again make art central to their lives.

Left to right: Credits: © Bruce Damonte // Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism. The Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection exhibition. Photos: MNBAQ, Idra Labrie (CNW Group/Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec)

A new museum adventure

"The health and safety of our staff and our visitors are key priorities. The MNBAQ, in collaboration with the Ministère de la Culture et des Communications (MCC), is implementing a series of protective measures that comply with the protocol elaborated by public health authorities and the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST). The rules will ensure that visitors can safely view artworks in person," noted Jean-Luc Murray, Director General of the MNBAQ. "This intimate experience will undoubtedly be soothing during these uncertain times," he concluded.

Only the vast Pierre Lassonde Pavilion in the Québec City museum complex will initially be accessible at the time of reopening to ensure that the new museum adventure is pleasant and safe, bearing in the recently adopted physical distancing rules. All the MNBAQ teams have participated in the reorganization of the overall adventure. Everything from ticket purchases to purchases in the Librairie-Boutique, not to mention the reception area, directional signs, traffic in the exhibition rooms and public areas of the MNBAQ, has been reorganized to enhance the security of visitors who are impatient to again enjoy a varied, significant cultural experience.

Spotlight on three exhibitions from the Québec collection and Frida, by popular demand

By popular demand, the successful international exhibition Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism. The Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection presented by La Capitale Assurance et services financiers will be extended and remain in Québec City until September 7, 2020, for the considerable pleasure of visitors who were unable to see it before confinement. The public will have the privilege of experiencing the strong emotions that the works in the exhibition, combining art, love, and revolution, evoke.

Aside from this fascinating dialogue between two legendary figures of modern art that highlights the remarkable vitality of Mexico's artistic and cultural life in the first half of the 20th century, three exhibitions from the Québec collection of the MNBAQ will also be accessible: From Ferron to BGL – Contemporary Art in Québec, Inuit Art. The Brousseau Collection, Ilippunga and Decorative Arts and Design in Québec. Québec's foremost artworks from 1960 to the present will be offered in their most striking setting, three outstanding adventures to discover and rediscover.

The MNBAQ is pleased to rank among the key cultural destinations this summer in Québec.

