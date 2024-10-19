Murtazaliev vs. Tszyu results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

Bakhram Murtazaliev and Tim Tszyu face off Saturday night at the Caribe Royal Hotel in Orlando, Florida. (Paul Hennessy/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Get Murtazaliev vs. Tszyu results for the Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Tim Tszyu fight card live from the Caribe Royal Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday night. In the main event, IBF junior middleweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev seeks to defend his belt against former WBO champion Tim Tszyu in a 12-round championship bout.

Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) captured his title in April with an 11th-round knockout of Jack Culcay. The 31-year-old Russian has been fighting professionally since 2014 and has earned knockouts in five of his past eight victories.

Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) saw his unbeaten run come to a bloody end in March when he suffered a gruesome cut that contributed to his split decision loss to Sebastian Fundora. Prior to that setback, Tszyu was on a tear, having captured the interim WBO belt with a knockout of Tony Harrison, retained it with a knockout of Carlos Ocampo, then been elevated to undisputed champion with a decision over Brian Mendoza.

Murtazaliev vs. Tszyu airs live on Amazon Prime Video. The event is free for Prime subscribers.

Get live Murtazaliev vs. Tszyu results below, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Main Event (Prime Video, ~ 11:30 p.m. ET)

IBF Junior Middleweight Title: Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Tim Tszyu

Preliminary Card (Prime Video, 8 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Cesar Mateo Tapia vs. Endry Saavedra

Junior Middleweight: Yoenis Tellez vs. Johan Gonzalez

Heavyweight: Dainier Pero vs. Willie Jake Jr.

Junior lightweight: Justin Viloria vs. Diuhl Olguin