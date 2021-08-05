Mursion Named Among EdTech150 Transformational Companies to Have Prominent Presence at 2021 ASU+GSV Summit

CEO Mark Atkinson to Participate in Panel Discussion on AR, VR, and Simulations Training

Mursion, the industry leader in immersive virtual reality training for essential workplace skills, is proud to take part in the upcoming ASU+GSV Summit, taking place Aug. 9-11 in San Diego. Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual ASU+GSV Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. This year’s Summit has a dual theme of “B.C. TO A.D. (Before Coronavirus, After Disease)” and “Imagining a New Era in Which All People Have Equal Access to the Future.”

Mursion is recognized as one of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning by GSV EDTECH 150. GSV evaluated more than 2,000 venture capital and private equity backed private companies across several factors, including revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margins profile, to arrive at the top 150 companies.

Live experiences of Mursion’s “human-in-the-loop” VR learning technologies will be on display during the entirety of the event in the Grand Hall Marketplace at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, with team members demonstrating the platform for Summit attendees during exclusive one-on-one meetings.

In addition, Mursion CEO Mark Atkinson will be featured on a panel discussion entitled “Experiential Meets Workplace: AR, VR, and Simulations Training” on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Also taking part in the discussion are Deborah Serri of Ascend Learning, Cathy Hackl of Futures Intelligence Group, Chrystina Russell of Southern New Hampshire University, and Derek Belch of Strivr, along with moderator Andre Bennin of Juvo Ventures.

This high-profile global education innovation conference will feature such thought leaders in the fields of education, entertainment, media, and technology as artist, actor, author, and activist Common; Pinterest co-founder and CEO Ben Silbermann; and Pulitzer-prize winning journalist Ronan Farrow among those slated to speak. Best-selling author, producer, actress, and director Mindy Kaling will serve as the Summit’s keynote speaker on Thursday, Aug. 11.



To learn more about Mursion’s participation in the 2021 ASU+GSV Summit or to connect with us during the event, please visit https://info.mursion.com/asu-gsv#register-now.

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations. Mursion has been named as one of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 by the Financial Times. To learn more, visit http://www.mursion.com.

