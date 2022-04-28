Murrell’s moment begins: Sumter Republican elected next SC House speaker

Joseph Bustos
·3 min read

South Carolina Rep. Murrell Smith ascended Thursday to the House’s top and most powerful position.

After a unanimous vote Thursday, the South Carolina House elected the Sumter Republican as the next speaker of the House — an influential role that now gives Smith power over setting the agenda for the chamber, decision-making over who gets placed on which committee and where bills go, a decision that can determine whether legislation lives or dies.

The 53-year-old lawmaker will assume the purple robe and gavel full time at 5:01 p.m. May 12, or sine die, the last day of the Legislature’s regular working calendar. On Thursday, Smith announced he will step down as the chairman of the House’s budget-writing committee, effective end of day May 12.

House Majority Whip Gary Simrill, R-York, who is retiring at the end of this year, will fill in as budget chairman as the two chambers hash out differences over the spending plan that starts July 1. The House and Senate are more than $1 billion apart in their spending proposals, with major differences over teacher pay, how to distribute money to school districts, a state employee bonus and a $1 billion one-time tax rebate for filers.

As speaker, Smith succeeds House Speaker Jay Lucas, 64, who is stepping down from the dais May 12. His resignation comes during his fourth term as speaker after the Darlington County Republican decided, like Simrill, to retire at the end of 2022 — two of 13 House incumbents who are retiring this year.

Lucas, a Hartsville attorney, first became speaker temporarily in 2014 after former Speaker Bobby Harrell pleaded guilty to spending violations and left office. Lucas was later elected to the job full time, becoming the first speaker to serve in the role from Darlington County.

Smith, Lucas said Thursday from the floor, “has truly distinguished himself in this body.”

“The role of House speaker is a great honor and a great responsibility that carries with it a distinguished history,” Lucas said after nominating Smith for speaker. “I have had the personal privilege of working closely with Murrell over the past 22 years, and I have learned a great deal about his character and skill. I have seen the dedication he gives, not only to our state and to this body, but to each and every member seated in this chamber today. I know Murrell is the right person to lead the House and guide it on the best course for our beloved state.”

In recent years, Smith has quickly risen through leadership ranks.

In 2018, Smith was elected chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee after Lucas ousted Smith’s predecessor, Rep. Brian White, R-Anderson, a month before the 2019 legislative session. Smith had previously chaired the committee’s health-care panel, and, before was on the House Judiciary Committee for eight years before joining Ways and Means in 2009.

“Through the years, I’ve had the privilege to serve in many roles in the South Carolina House. The most interesting and personally challenging role has been as both a member and chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee,” Smith told the budget committee upon his resignation as chairman. “It’s been an honor of my lifetime to serve with each and every one of you. Not only are you my colleagues, but you’ve been my friends and my confidants and I appreciate the honor that you’ve bestowed upon me.”

Senior editor Maayan Schechter contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

South Carolina Judicial Merit Selection Commission Chairman Rep. Murrell Smith reads out the nominees for state judgeships on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins).
