Murray's Wimbledon career over as Raducanu pulls out of doubles

Andy Murray is planning to retire later this year, with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games set to be his final event [Getty Images]

Andy Murray's Wimbledon career is over after Emma Raducanu pulled out of their planned appearance in the mixed doubles.

Former world number one Murray, 37, was due to play alongside his fellow Briton on Saturday evening at the All England Club.

Raducanu, 21, said she has "some stiffness" in her right wrist.

She moved into the fourth round of the women's singles with a dominant two-set win over Greek ninth seed Maria Sakkari on Friday.

"I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles," she said.

"I’m disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but I've got to take care."

Murray, a two-time singles champion at Wimbledon, was playing at SW19 for the last time before retiring later this year.

The Scot was not permitted to find a replacement partner for Raducanu under tournament rules because the draw had already been made.

Murray and Raducanu, who were set to play China's Zhang Shuai and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo, have been replaced by an alternate pairing.

It means Murray made his final appearance on Thursday when he lost alongside older brother Jamie in the men's doubles.

A video montage of Murray's career was played on the Centre Court big screen after the match, leaving the former world number one in tears as thousands of fans showed their appreciation.

Murray pulled out of the singles on Tuesday as he continues to recover from a back operation on 22 June.

The three-time major champion is planning to retire later this year, with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games set to be his final event.