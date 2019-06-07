Montana State's Murray remains ineligible

(STATS) - Montana State quarterback Chris Murray will not return to the Bobcats' lineup this season after failing to regain academic eligibility.

Murray, the Big Sky Conference's 2016 freshman of the year and a 1,000-yard rusher in '17, sat out last year's campaign to focus on academics. Montana State's standards are higher than NCAA academic requirements.

Murray has accounted for 4,359 yards of total offense and 44 touchdowns in 22 career games.

Troy Anderson replaced Murray last season and earned All-Big Sky first-team honors as the Bobcats went 8-5 and reached the second round of the FCS playoffs, but he was expected to switch to linebacker as a junior this year. The scenario could change for Anderson with Murray not returning, but coach Jeff Choate has other quarterbacks including sophomore Tucker Rovig and redshirt freshman Casey Bauman.

Tyrel Burgess, a running back/kick returner, also will not be on the 2019 roster due to academics.