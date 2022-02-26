Murray, Spurs outlast Wizards 157-153 in double overtime

  • Washington Wizards' Raul Neto (19) moves the ball as San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
    1/5

    Murray, Spurs outlast Wizards 157-153 in double overtime

    Washington Wizards' Raul Neto (19) moves the ball as San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
  • Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
    2/5

    Murray, Spurs outlast Wizards 157-153 in double overtime

    Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
  • Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma, center, shoots as San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson, left, and Dejounte Murray, right, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
    3/5

    Murray, Spurs outlast Wizards 157-153 in double overtime

    Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma, center, shoots as San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson, left, and Dejounte Murray, right, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
    4/5

    Murray, Spurs outlast Wizards 157-153 in double overtime

    San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
  • San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson, right, shoots as Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma (33) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
    5/5

    Murray, Spurs outlast Wizards 157-153 in double overtime

    San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson, right, shoots as Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma (33) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Washington Wizards' Raul Neto (19) moves the ball as San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma, center, shoots as San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson, left, and Dejounte Murray, right, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson, right, shoots as Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma (33) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Antonio Spurs
    San Antonio Spurs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Washington Wizards
    Washington Wizards
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dejounte Murray
    Dejounte Murray
    American basketball player

WASHINGTON (AP) Dejounte Murray had 31 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Washington Wizards 157-153 in double overtime Friday night.

Keldon Johnson scored a career-high 32 points, and Jakob Poeltl added a career-high 28 points for the Spurs. They have won five of seven to get coach Gregg Popovich within one victory of Lenny Wilkens' NBA record of 1,335.

Kyle Kuzma matched his season high with 36 points for the Wizards, who finally ran out of gas in the second extra period of this entertaining matchup between teams on the fringes of playoff contention.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 24 points, and Raul Neto had season highs of 22 points and nine assists for Washington. The Wizards fell to 3-3 since losing star Bradley Beal to season-ending left wrist surgery.

Both teams set season highs in scoring. Murray missed potential winning shots in both regulation and the first overtime, but he hit two free throws with 13.6 seconds left in the second OT to seal it.

In the first extra period, Neto drove past Murray for a layup that made it 145-145 with 18.3 seconds left. Murray then missed a jumper and Corey Kispert missed a long 3 at the buzzer.

The Spurs appeared to take control with an 11-0 fourth-quarter run, but the Wizards closed out regulation with an 8-0 burst in the final 1:14. Caldwell-Pope tied it on a driving layup with 19.4 seconds left, and Murray missed a deep 3 with 4.1 seconds remaining.

Murray scored a season-best 20 first-half points, and he completed his triple-double on a rebound with 4:57 left in the third quarter. Shortly thereafter, Popovich sat him down and Murray didn't re-enter the game until midway through the fourth.

Coming off his first All-Star appearance, Murray has 12 triple-doubles this season and 16 in his career, both franchise highs.

The biggest lead by either team was an 11-point advantage for San Antonio early in the third quarter, but the Wizards responded with a 17-3 run led by Kuzma, who scored or assisted on six straight baskets.

The Spurs led 75-71 after a defense-optional first half in which the Wizards made 11 of 18 3-point attempts but San Antonio countered with a 44-24 scoring advantage in the paint.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV scored 23 points. ... Murray's 20 first-half points matched his and the team's season high. He also had 20 on Nov. 16 in a loss at the Clippers. ... Josh Richardson was out with a sore right shoulder that he woke up with on Friday, Popovich said.

Wizards: Daniel Gafford had 17 points, Deni Avdija had 14, Corey Kispert had 12 and Ish Smith had 10. ... C Thomas Bryant, who had started the past nine games, came off the bench after suffering a right ankle sprain in practice. ... Kristaps Porzingis, acquired in a trade-deadline deal with Dallas, remains sidelined with a bone bruise in his right knee and coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the team would not rush him back.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Miami on Saturday night.

Wizards: At Cleveland on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Leafs prospect Amirov undergoing treatment in Germany for brain tumour

    Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany. “Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said. Amirov started the season with

  • Corey Perry scores 400th NHL goal, Lightning beat Oilers 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Corey Perry became the 103rd NHL player to reach 400 goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday night. The 36-year-old Perry had a nifty deflection of Mikhail Sergachev’s shot from the left circle during a power play that put Tampa Bay up 4-1 with 4:36 remaining in the second period. Pat Maroon, Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots. They were coming off a seven-

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

    JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • When the All-Star break ends, the NBA's stretch run begins

    CLEVELAND (AP) — When the All-Star break ends, the stretch run begins. There isn’t much time left in the NBA season. The All-Star weekend came at about the 60-game mark for teams, far beyond the midpoint of the 82-game schedule. It’s a sprint to the finish now, and the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have to prove they have the legs to make a run. The Nets could have Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons on the floor soon to spark a surge. But the Lakers might be without Anthony Davis for more than

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins power past Avalanche, 5-1

    BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak's scoring slump is a thing of the past. A game after ending a four-game scoreless drought, the Bruins’ top scorer had two goals to help the Boston Bruins roll past the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Monday. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, which has won two straight. Jeremy Swayman had 28 saves and Taylor Hall added three assists. “I think that was the best game of this year if you're talking full game, 60

  • Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory. Curry made a record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points before James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night. Curry needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis' record of 52 points but missed his final attempt. But with James' team needing a basket to reach the target score of

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.