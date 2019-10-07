Murray rallies to win in first round in Shanghai

Andy Murray rallied past Argentine qualifier Juan Ignacio Londero 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Monday to reach the second round of the Shanghai Masters in China.

The former world No. 1, continuing his comeback from January hip surgery, broke serve in the sixth game of the deciding set, then fought off two break points while serving for the match to get the victory in 2 hours, 18 minutes.

"The court is by far the fastest conditions that I have played in since I came back. I really struggled with that early on. I was mistiming the ball," said Murray, who returned to singles last month in Cincinnati. "I felt quite slow on the court, and he was pretty much dictating all of the points."

Murray is 5-6 in his singles comeback, reaching the quarterfinals of the China Open in Beijing last week.

"I think each week I have been feeling good, better. In the beginning I didn't necessarily feel good. But last couple of weeks have been, I think, much improved," Murray said. "My movement overall has been very good in comparison to what it was over in the States, and I'm hoping that's something that can get a little bit better."

He will next face 10th-seeded Fabio Fognini. The Italian dispatched American Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-2 in the first round. Murray is 4-3 all-time against Fognini, the last time coming at Wimbledon in 2017.

"I have always had tough matches with him," Murray said. "He's not an easy guy to play against. Unbelievably talented guy."

Other seeded players advancing were No. 9 Frenchman Gael Monfils, who beat Italian Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-7 (1), 6-3, and No. 15 Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, who outlasted Radu Albot of Moldova 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil took down 14th-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Denis Shapovalov of Canada won 27 of 29 points on his first serve to get past Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 6-2 and set up a second-round match against top-seeded Novak Djokovic.

Second-seeded Roger Federer, a two-time champion of this event, will face Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain in the second round. Ramos-Vinolas defeated Croatian Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4.

British qualifier Cameron Norrie broke serve five times en route to a 7-5, 6-2 win over France's Gilles Simon and will face the third-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the second round.





