Murray, Mattek-Sands win U.S. Open mixed doubles

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Britian's Jamie Murray and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands captured the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with a 2-6 6-3 11-9 victory over Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Poland's Alicja Rosolska on Sunday.

The victory made Murray, who won here last year with Martina Hingis, the first man to win consecutive U.S. Open mixed doubles titles since Bob Bryan in 2003-04.

It also marked a triumphant moment for Mattek-Sands, who suffered a horrific knee injury at Wimbledon in 2017.

"It was a little emotional getting that win," said Mattek-Sands. "I thought I did a really good job throughout all the matches, kind of putting that aside and just going out there and playing tennis."

