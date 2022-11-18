Murray leads Saint Peter's against Saint Francis (BKN) after 22-point game

Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-1) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (1-2)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter's visits the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Jaylen Murray scored 22 points in Saint Peter's 82-71 win over the Bucknell Bison.

Saint Francis (BKN) finished 10-20 overall with a 3-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Terriers averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 10.5 from the free throw line and 21 from 3-point range.

Saint Peter's finished 7-7 on the road and 22-12 overall a season ago. The Peacocks averaged 67.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press