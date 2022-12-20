Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak.

Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hit both free throws, and Banchero missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Magic were trying for their first seven-game winning streak since January 2011. Before the surge, Orlando had lost nine in a row and 11 of 12.

Atlanta welcomed Murray and John Collins back from injuries as both were game-time decisions with left ankle sprains. Collins, who finished with 12 points, missed the last eight games and Murray, who had 17, the past five. With center Clint Caplea still sidelined by a right calf strain, Hawks coach Nate McMillan used a smaller starting lineup with Collins at center, De’Andre Hunter at forward and three guards: Young, Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Young scored 17 points in the third as the Hawks pulled out to a 104-94 lead in the closing seconds of the period.

Murray hit a straightaway 3 with 7:30 remaining to make it 114-102, but Orlando kept chipping away and pulled within one on Fultz’s layup with 28.8 seconds left. Young missed an awkward runner with 8.7 seconds to go, and the Magic grabbed the rebound and called a timeout.

Young knocked down a 34-foot straightaway 3 to put the Hawks up 124-112 with 3:03 to play.

Atlanta built an 11-point lead in the second quarter, but the Magic went on a 13-3 run and trailed 68-65 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Magic: Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba combined for 25 points off the bench. ... Orlando outscored the Hawks 20-19 on fast-break points. ... The Magic outrebounded Atlanta 45-41.

Hawks: AJ Griffin finished with 19 points off the bench. ... Atlanta outscored Orlando 62-48 in the paint. ... Young went 12 for 12 on free throws. ... Young picked up a technical foul with 3:03 remaining for complaining to an official about contact from Moritz Wagner on his 34-footer. ... McMillan successfully challenged a foul call on Onyeka Okongwu with 2:54 remaining.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Houston on Wednesday and host San Antonio on Friday.

Hawks: Host Chicago on Wednesday and Detroit on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

George Henry, The Associated Press

