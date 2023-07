Murray favours AI replacing human line judges

Andy Murray would 'rather calls were done automatically' - HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

Andy Murray has suggested he would be in favour of Wimbledon replacing human line judges with AI after he bowed out of the tournament in a defeat marred by “mistakes” with calls.

The two-time Wimbledon champion lost in five sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday in the second round of the Championships, exactly 10 years since he first won the Grand Slam.

When asked his view on automated line judges being used to replace humans in the sport, Murray said: “Right now, I obviously would rather it was done automatically.

“It’s a hard one because I probably prefer having line judges on the court. It feels nicer to me and I think the crowd quite like it; I think for TV they probably quite like it.”

However, he added: “When big mistakes are getting made, obviously as a player you don’t want that.”

The Scottish tennis star was informed during a press conference after the defeat that one of his returns made in the fourth set which was called out was in, prompting him to put his head in his hands and respond: “That’s obviously frustrating.”

Andy Murray watches a Hawk-Eye decision - PA/Alamy Stock Photo

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) is using AI to produce its video highlights packages for this year’s Championships, and today said it would not rule out employing the technology in lieu of humans to make line calls during matches.

When asked about the influence AI may continue to have at the sporting event, Jamie Baker, Wimbledon’s tournament director, said: “Line calling obviously is something that is accelerated in the rest of tennis and we are not making any decisions at this point, but we are constantly looking at those things as to what the future might hold.”

The men’s ATP Tour announced earlier this year that human line judges will be replaced by an electronic calling system – which uses a combination of cameras and AI technology – from 2025, while the US and Australian Open will also be making such changes.

And while the world’s oldest grass tennis tournament may soon follow suit, Mr Baker explained there was a fine balance to be struck between preserving Wimbledon’s heritage and keeping in tune with the times.

‘Sacred heritage’

“We are constantly trying to balance the parts of our heritage that are absolutely sacred, absolutely worth protecting, because half a million people come here every year and it’s a big part of their experience.

“But there are also other parts of our heritage that don’t actually carry the same value they did in the past but don’t anymore, so we are looking at ways that we can change and innovate in a way that keeps up with things that are happening in society, but also doesn’t devalue the really important heritage points which basically nobody else has here,” he said.

Important traditions

While he anticipates more technological changes over the next two decades, Mr Baker said the biggest challenge for tournament bosses is ensuring Wimbledon’s important traditions are preserved for its fans.

“When we start to see people arriving, whether it’s fans, players, coaches, there’s something about the bricks and mortar of this place that doesn’t matter whether you’ve been here once or 15 times that you can physically see the reaction of people.

“They just kind of shrink a little bit when they come in, they just love it. So I’m sure things are going to change over the next 10, 15, 20 years but our challenge as an executive team here is to make sure those changes don’t erode the heritage, because it’s really important to us,” he added.

Wimbledon has used AI for its stats packages and player power index for a number of years, and generative AI technology from IBM watsonx is producing audio commentary and captions for all highlights videos during this year’s Championships.

While there are no plans to replace live human commentary, it was previously suggested that AI could be a future feature for matches away from the show courts that do not currently have commentary.