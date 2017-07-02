Murray confirms Wimbledon fitness

LONDON, England (Reuters) - Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has confirmed his fitness for this year's tournament after a hip injury disrupted his preparation.

The world number one opens his defense against Alexander Bublik, a lucky loser ranked 134, on Centre Court in front of his home fans on Monday.

"It's felt much better the last few days," said Murray on Sunday.

"I've had hip problems since I was very young. Been very sore the last few weeks.

"If I feel like I do today, I'll be fine to play the tournament. I'll be fine to play seven matches."

Murray pulled out of two scheduled exhibition matches at London's Hurlingham Club last week and was seen to be hobbling in practice over the past few days.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Mark Potter)