Murphy's success was all in the breeding

Forget form lines, it's the blood lines that really matter in racing because this sport is all about the breeding - and it's not just the horses, writes James Toney.

Oisin Murphy secured his first Jockeys' Championship ahead of Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot, though a stellar book of rides means he could celebrate in style at Britain's richest race day.

Frankie Dettori - Murphy is such a fan he named his dog after the evergreen jockey - has hogged racing's headlines this year with a succession of big winners, meaning he's banked twice as much prize money than anyone else.

But Murphy's consistency - he is first to the post once in five in this flat campaign - has been just as remarkable.

The 24-year old's route to the summit of his sport seemed written in the stars as soon as he arrived, born 13 weeks prematurely in Killarney, Ireland.

His mother Maria believes he developed his fighting instincts from these early days, while his passion for horses was honed riding on his grandfather's knee while he watched racing on television.

Murphy's uncle is Jim Culloty, who famously rode Best Mate to three Gold Cups at Cheltenham and trained Lord Windermere to Grand National success.

After a promising start to his showjumping career, with his first pony still stabled at the family home, a young Oisin spent his young teenage years in Culloty's yard, his future pre-ordained.

He spent time with trainer Tommy Stack in County Kerry and Aidan O'Brien at Ballydoyle before the family decision was taken to complete his apprenticeship with Andrew Balding across the Irish Sea in Newbury.

"I've only ever had one ambition and it was horses, ever since my first riding lesson on my fourth birthday," said Murphy.

"The first time I rode out for my uncle I knew I wanted to be a jockey and it is all I’ve ever wanted to do.

"When I first came to England it was my first trip aboard on my own. I wasn’t that happy but I knew in the best interests of trying to a jockey this was the right place. I still used to cry down the phone to my mother.

“This is such a tough championship to win, and I owe so much too many different people. To get that volume of winners you rely on the people you are riding for, the owners and trainers, and without them it isn’t possible.

"If you get enough chances to ride good horses, then you can get in a position to win a championship like this. I can’t wait now to get my hands on the trophy."

Dettori, who Murphy credits with being the best jockey he has ever raced against, may have four favourites on the six race £4.5m card at Ascot.

But the new Champion Jockey has live chances too with Benbatl in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, Japanese mare Deidre in the Champions Stakes and The Tin Man in the Qipco Champions Sprint.

And while this should be his day, he admits Dettori might again be the star turn should he and popular stayer Stradivarius win the Long Distance Cup - which would be an 11th straight win in a victory streak lasting two years.

“Look, we all love Stradivarius, he’s been campaigned exceptionally well over the past two seasons and he is nearly unbeatable," said Murphy, who rides long-shot and old campaigner Max Dynamite in the same race.

"The only thing is he doesn’t want the ground too slow but for me class gets horses through, like it did for Frankel when he won the QIPCO Champion Stakes, and I think Stradivarius will probably be a similar case."

