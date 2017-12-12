Murphy's double-double helps Gophers hold off Drake

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota was reminded of a valuable lesson on Monday night when Drake had the Golden Gophers on the ropes. When in doubt, get the ball to Jordan Murphy.

Murphy posted his 12th straight double-double to start the season with 24 points and 18 rebounds, and Minnesota held off Drake 68-67.

''He did it with sheer will,'' Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. ''He just got it done the old-fashioned way.''

Murphy, third in the nation in rebounding, had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the second half alone. Meanwhile, Amir Coffey scored all 16 of his points after the break as Minnesota (9-3) shot 62 percent in the second half to rally from a nine-point deficit.

Ore Arogundade led the Bulldogs (5-5) with 15 points, while Graham Woodward added 15 and De'Antae McMurray 12.

Coming off consecutive double-digit losses at Nebraska and Arkansas that knocked them out of the Top 25, the Gophers came out flat, shooting just 30 percent in the first half as they fell behind by eight early.

''We were playing with the weight of the world on our shoulders,'' said Murphy, who made 11 of 14 shots from the floor. ''The pressure of winning this game today was something we had in the back of our minds.''

The Gophers missed their first six shots while 3-pointers by Woodward, McMurray and Noah Thomas gave Drake an 11-3 lead. But after a timeout, Murphy scored eight straight points for Minnesota to tie it at 11.

Drake threatened to run away in the second half as McMurray and Thomas hit 3-pointers, and Reed Timmer sank three free throws to build a 41-32 lead. But again, Murphy responded with eight straight points, the final four on monster dunks that energized a crowd that previously hadn't had much to cheer about.

Dupree McBrayer's 3-pointer with nine minutes to play gave Minnesota its first lead, 50-47. His steal and dunk gave the Gophers their largest lead at 61-54.