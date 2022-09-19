Murphy's 59-yard OT fumble return ends Cards' win over Vegas

  • Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) runs back for the game-winning touchdown after a fumble recovery during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 29-23. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    1/9

    APTOPIX Cardinals Raiders Football

    Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) runs back for the game-winning touchdown after a fumble recovery during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 29-23. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) picks up a fumble and returns it for the game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 29-23. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    2/9

    Cardinals Raiders Football

    Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) picks up a fumble and returns it for the game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 29-23. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, left, runs under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    3/9

    Cardinals Raiders Football

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, left, runs under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) falls down next to Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    4/9

    Cardinals Raiders Football

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) falls down next to Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) reaches for a ball in the end zone but cannot make the catch next to Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    5/9

    Cardinals Raiders Football

    Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) reaches for a ball in the end zone but cannot make the catch next to Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    6/9

    Cardinals Raiders Football

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    7/9

    APTOPIX Cardinals Raiders Football

    Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    8/9

    APTOPIX Cardinals Raiders Football

    Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., left, picks up a fumble and returns it for the game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 29-23. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    9/9

    APTOPIX Cardinals Raiders Football

    Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., left, picks up a fumble and returns it for the game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 29-23. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) runs back for the game-winning touchdown after a fumble recovery during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 29-23. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) picks up a fumble and returns it for the game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 29-23. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, left, runs under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) falls down next to Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) reaches for a ball in the end zone but cannot make the catch next to Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., left, picks up a fumble and returns it for the game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 29-23. (AP Photo/David Becker)
GREG BEACHAM
·4 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up Hunter Renfrow's fumble and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 left in overtime, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half before running away with a wild 29-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Kyler Murray scrambled for a 3-yard touchdown on the final snap of regulation before hitting A.J. Green for the tying 2-point conversion for the Cardinals (1-1), who trailed 23-7 with less than nine minutes left in regulation.

The Raiders stopped Murray on downs on Arizona's opening drive of overtime, but Renfrow then made a catch and fumbled for the second consecutive play. Isaiah Simmons knocked it loose, and Murphy snagged the ball and sprinted down the Cardinals' sideline to the end zone with his ecstatic teammates in pursuit for a frenzied celebration.

Murphy nearly ruined his own heroics when he released the ball from his hand right at the goal line, but video review determined he barely scored.

Arizona followed up its season-opening blowout loss to Kansas City by falling behind 20-0 in the first half in Vegas, but coach Kliff Kingsbury’s team transformed after the break. Murray passed for 277 yards and rushed for 28 more while flummoxing the Vegas defense with his elusiveness.

Davante Adams and Darren Waller caught early touchdown passes from Derek Carr for the Raiders (0-2), who had the ball for less than 10 minutes in the second half while Murray worked his magic. Carr passed for 252 yards — just 42 after halftime —- as Las Vegas lost a home opener for the first time since relocating to Nevada.

The game showcased the heights and depths of Murray's incredible talent in his second outing since his $230.5 million, five-year contract extension was finalized.

Murray passed for just 53 yards in the first half, but racked up 188 yard through the air and 28 more on the ground in the second half along with several unbelievable displays of his unique combination of athleticism and football smarts.

Murray hit Greg Dortch for an early TD, and Darrel Williams rushed for a score with 8:13 left before Murray made a jaw-dropping improvisational run for a 2-point conversion, running horizontally across the field during roughly 20 seconds with the ball.

Murray then led Arizona on a 73-yard TD drive in the final 4:43 of regulation, capping it with his cool TD scramble on fourth down as time expired after three incompletions.

Moments earlier, Murray threw an incompletion on fourth down from the Raiders 6, but Roderic Teamer’s defensive holding penalty — Vegas’ 10th flag of the day — kept the drive alive with 16 seconds left.

Arizona took a delay of game penalty before attempting the conversion from the Vegas 7, but Murray still hit Green with a pinpoint pass in the back of the end zone.

Arizona won the overtime coin toss, but the Raiders got the ball back when backup Vegas safety Duron Harmon knocked the ball out of Marquise Brown's hands for an incompletion on fourth-and-1 from the Vegas 37.

Las Vegas was very near field goal range for Daniel Carlson, who made two earlier field goals to stretch his streak to 27 straight overall and 40 straight at Allegiant Stadium — but Renfrow's fumble meant he never got a chance.

HE'S OK

The Cardinals got to the Las Vegas 7 before turning the ball over on downs with 12:31 to play, and a stadium security guard also got knocked down roughly by Zach Ertz while the Cardinals tight end dived to make a catch on fourth down. The guard eventually got up and walked off the field.

GOOD REASON

Raiders owner Mark Davis missed the game because he was in Connecticut with his Las Vegas Aces while they won their first WNBA championship. The result was announced late in the third quarter to applause at Allegiant Stadium.

VEGAS HOSPITALITY

Adams had just two catches for 12 yards, but his grandparents got to see him play live for the first time in the NFL. They watched from the Allegiant Stadium suite that the Bay Area native says he paid roughly $500,000 to rent for the season.

INJURIES

Cardinals: RB James Conner was slowed by an ankle injury after his first carry of the second half.

Raiders: DL Bilal Nichols injured his shoulder in the second half and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Raiders: At the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • 12 GOP candidates refuse to say if they'll accept the midterm election results: 'We have become a nation of poor sports and cry babies'

    The Washington Post surveyed candidates in the most competitive races across the country and found only seven who said they would accept the outcomes of their races.

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Film Breakdown: New skills Raptors players need based off Game 6 loss to 76ers

    Amit Mann breaks down how improved decision-making and skill development can help the Raptors win a playoff game similar to Game 6 vs. the 76ers and potentially advance past the first round in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.