What Is Murphy Oil's (NYSE:MUR) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) share price has dived 75% in the last thirty days. Given the 80% drop over the last year, some shareholders might be worried that they have become bagholders. What is a bagholder? It is a shareholder who has suffered a bad loss, but continues to hold indefinitely, without questioning their reasons for holding, even as the losses grow greater.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Murphy Oil Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Murphy Oil's P/E of 10.72 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Murphy Oil has a higher P/E than the average company (6.5) in the oil and gas industry.

NYSE:MUR Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

That means that the market expects Murphy Oil will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Murphy Oil's earnings per share fell by 44% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 38% per year over the last five years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Murphy Oil's P/E?

Murphy Oil has net debt worth a very significant 293% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Murphy Oil's P/E Ratio

Murphy Oil has a P/E of 10.7. That's below the average in the US market, which is 12.2. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage. Given Murphy Oil's P/E ratio has declined from 43.0 to 10.7 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

