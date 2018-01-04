Murphy, Mason's 17 apiece lead Minnesota past Illinois 77-67

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Jordan Murphy knows he's close to the mountaintop, but winning makes the rarified air that much sweeter.

Murphy had 17 points and 17 rebounds while Nate Mason added 17 points and 6 assists as Minnesota defeated Illinois 77-67 on Wednesday.

Murphy, the Big Ten's scoring and rebounding leader, had 11 boards by halftime as he extended the nation's longest double-double streak to 16 games. The NCAA record to start a season is 17 straight, set by Tim Duncan at Wake Forest in 1996-97.

Of course, Duncan went on to star for the NBA's San Antonio Spurs, which adds extra motivation for Murphy, a 6-foot-7 junior from San Antonio.

''It means a lot as long as we get the W, honestly,'' said Murphy, who led the Gophers to their fifth straight victory. ''Tim Duncan's one of my idols, one of my favorite players of all time. Being mentioned in the same sentence as him is a blessing.''

All five starters scored in double figures for Minnesota (13-3, 2-1 Big Ten). Amir Coffey had 16 points, Dupree McBrayer scored 12, and Reggie Lynch finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 7 blocked shots.

Leron Black led Illinois (10-6, 0-3) with 14 points, all in the second half, while Trent Frazier added 12. The Illini shot a season-low 35 percent from the floor, including a 1-for-19 stretch to open the game.

''That was an interesting first 10 minutes. That was like being taken out to the woodshed,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. ''Their intensity level at the start of the game was at a place that ours wasn't even close to. That in itself was the ballgame.''

Minnesota scored the game's first 11 points as the Illini missed their first 11 shots. The Gophers run eventually stretched to 17-2, capped by two long Mason passes that led to dunks by Murphy and Coffey.