Murphy 'delighted' with young Ulster side's win

Head coach Richie Murphy believes Ulster's 17-7 win over Connacht in Galway can be a "big moment" in the careers of some of his young squad.

The northern province ended a five-game losing streak with the interpro victory and lifted themselves from 13th to eighth in the United Rugby Championship [URC] table.

With Irish internationals Jacob Stockdale, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume and Stuart McCloskey all missing through injury, Ulster arguably had just one of their preferred outside backs available, and Mike Lowry played the game despite suffering from a dead leg.

Up front, Alan O'Connor and Rob Herring were late scratches from a pack already without skipper Iain Henderson.

"We're delighted to get the win," Murphy said.

"Before travelling up during the week we lost a few boys and even in the warm-up we lost Rob Herring.

"We're missing a lot of experience out on the pitch. For the boys to come in and do as well as they done, and for those backs to come in and play the likes of Bundee [Aki] and Mack [Hansen], is massively exciting for us."

Ulster had been without a win of any kind since beating Ospreys on 18 October with Murphy now wanting to see those young players who performed so well in Galway go on to drive greater competition in the squad once the injury issues ease.

"Every win is worth the same amount of points, so it's just another win," he added.

"But off the back of five losses, off the back of the players that we're missing, that's a huge moment in the careers of some of the younger guys.

"The challenge for them will be getting better every week and trying to become more comfortable at this level. Competition within the squad is what we need and that's the challenge from now on."

With no game next weekend - Ulster are next in action away to Leicester Tigers in the Champions Cup on 11 January - there will be some time to get injured players back, although Murphy said it was likely only Ethan McIlroy, Stewart Moore and Henderson would be in the frame to return at Welford Road.