Murphy, Canha lift A's over Rockies; Gray injures elbow

DENVER (AP) — Sean Murphy and Matt Canha homered off Jon Gray before the Rockies right-hander left with elbow soreness, and the Oakland Athletics beat Colorado 9-5 Friday night.

Murphy had three hits and three RBIs for Oakland, which has won seven of 10 road games and improved to 17-8 away from home.

Gray (4-6) left in the third inning with right elbow discomfort, manager Bud Black said after the game. A potential trade chip for the Rockies, Gray allowed five runs on four hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Alan Trejo hit his first big league homer for Colorado. The Rockies had won six straight at home and four in a row overall.

The A’s scored in the first, got another on Murphy’s homer leading off the second — his sixth of the season — and scored four times in the third. Canha led off with his 11th home run, and Gray then gave up a single and a walk with one out before leaving.

Jed Lowrie and Murphy each had an RBI single off of Chi Chi González, and Matt Chapman’s sacrifice fly made it 5-0.

Colorado scored twice in the third and once in the fourth off Frankie Montas (6-5). Oakland got single runs in the sixth and seventh and Trejo’s first major league homer in a two-run seventh got the Rockies within 8-5.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: CF Ramon Laureano (right hip strain) received a cortisone injection in his hip and a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his adductor muscle in Vail, Coloraodo. Oakland trainer Nick Paparesta said Laureano will have a follow-up tele-visit Tuesday and could begin running by Wednesday but will not be activated off the IL when he is eligible. ... RHP J.B. Wendelken (oblique) will throw a bullpen session Saturday.

Rockies: SS Trevor Story (right elbow inflammation) began throwing to first base Friday and is on track to return Tuesday at Miami. ... INF Ryan McMahon (minor groin tightness) was out of the lineup but pinch hit in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Oakland LHP Cole Irvin (3-7, 4.12) will start the second game of the series on Saturday against LHP Kyle Freeland (0-0, 4.50), who will be making his third start of the season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Michael Kelly, The Associated Press