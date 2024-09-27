Muriel Furrer, 18, dies following crash at cycling World Championships

Muriel Furrer, left, died after crashing on Thursday during the women’s junior road race in her native Switzerland - Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com/Shutterstock

Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer has died following a crash in wet conditions at the UCI Road World Championships in Zurich on Thursday.

The 18-year-old fell in the women’s junior road race, won by Britain’s Cat Ferguson, suffering a serious head injury as a result.

Furrer was immediately airlifted to hospital in what was described as a “very critical condition”. The UCI, cycling’s governing body, confirmed on Friday that she had died as a result of her injuries.

“It is with great sadness that the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the Organising Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich (Switzerland) today learned the tragic news of the death of young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer,” read a statement.

“With the passing of Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her. The 18-year-old rider fell heavily yesterday, Thursday 26 September, during the Women Junior road race, and suffered a serious head injury before being flown to hospital by helicopter in a very critical condition. Muriel Furrer sadly passed away today at Zurich University Hospital.

UCI paid tribute to Muriel Furrer on Friday - SWpix.com/Shutterstock

“The UCI and the Organising Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships offer their sincere condolences to Muriel Furrer’s family, friends and her Federation Swiss Cycling.

“Muriel Furrer’s family asks that their privacy be respected at this very painful time.”

Furrer’s accident completely overshadowed Briton Ferguson’s second victory of the week following the 18 year-old’s win in Tuesday’s junior time trial.

Road cycling safety has been in the spotlight in recent years with an independent entity, SafeR, set up last year following the death of another Swiss rider, Bahrain-Victorious’ Gino Mader, during the 2023 Tour de Suisse.

Bringing together the Union Cycliste Internationale, the Association Internationale des Organisateurs de Courses Cyclistes, the Association Internationale des Groupes Cyclistes Professionnels, Unio – the association of women’s cycling teams – the Cyclistes Professionnels Associés and the Women’s CPA, its role is to analyse the risks facing riders, carry out safety audits on race organisers and team, and provide safety advice to stakeholders in professional road cycling.