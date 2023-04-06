Murdoch suffers £160m loss from TalkTV and Sun

FILE PHOTO: Rupert Murdoch, Chairman of Fox News Channel attends the US Open's Mens Final -n New York, U.S. - September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo - Mike Segar/REUTERS

Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV broadcaster and Sun newspaper empire racked up a combined loss of more than £160m last year as start-up costs for the new station and the phone-hacking scandal hit home.

Accounts filed for the media mogul’s News UK group show that fledgling news channel TalkTV posted a £34m loss in its first year on air.

Losses at The Sun and the Sun on Sunday ballooned to £127m, largely driven by claims relating to the hacking scandal at the News of the World.

However, profits at The Times and Sunday Times more than doubled to £73m, which bosses attributed to growth in digital subscriptions, as well as a rebound in print advertising following the pandemic.

Mr Murdoch’s UK radio empire, which includes TalkRadio, TalkSport, Times Radio and Virgin, increased its revenues from £50m to £78m and reported an £11m pre-tax profit.

The figures highlight the challenge faced by TalkTV, which launched last year as a challenger to mainstream broadcasters as Mr Murdoch attempts to cash in on the success of opinionated US channels such as Fox.

It has secured Piers Morgan to host a flagship show, while other high-profile presenters include Jeremy Kyle and former culture secretary Nadine Dorries.

But the station has so far failed to draw audiences away from mainstream rivals. Its monthly viewing figures stood at just 2.3m in February, according to the latest data from ratings compiler BARB.

That lagged behind opinionated rival GB News, which had 2.8m viewers, while Sky News attracted 9m and BBC News boasted 11m.

TalkTV has attracted attention through a number of big-name interviews on Piers Morgan Uncovered, including Donald Trump and Christiano Ronaldo. The outspoken presenter also secured a sit-down with Stormy Daniels, the porn star to whom Mr Trump is accused of paying hush money, which was to air on Thursday night.

However, Mr Morgan’s show has so far attracted an average audience of between just 14,000 and 19,000. Presenter Tom Newton Dunn last year at times received zero viewers on his evening news show, which was later pushed back from primetime to 10pm.

Piers Morgan Uncensored launches this Monday 8pm (25th April) on TalkTV with an explosive interview with former US President Donald Trump, , handout photos, must credit TalkTV - TalkTV

Accounts filed for News UK Broadcasting, the company behind TalkTV, show a £34.1m pre-tax loss in the year to July 2022. It recorded revenues of £1.1m from advertising and licensing clips to other broadcasters.

TalkTV launched at the end of April last year, meaning the figures cover only two months on air and largely reflect start-up costs. News UK Broadcasting is also drawing on a £20m overdraw facility, which is guaranteed by parent company News Corp.

Nevertheless, the numbers highlight Mr Murdoch’s willingness to pump large sums of money into broadcasting as advertising revenues in his traditional newspaper business come under strain.

The group is in the process of building new TV studios at its London Bridge headquarters, relocating from its current location in Ealing, west London.

In its accounts, parent company News UK said: “Whilst News UK continues with the written word – through printed newspapers and online – the board emphasises that audiences also want to listen to and watch News UK's reporting, through audio and video, live and on-demand.”

Meanwhile, Mr Murdoch’s empire is still feeling the impact of ongoing claims related to phone hacking at the News of the World.

News Group Newspapers (NGN) saw a spike in claims last year ahead of a cut off date in September, while campaigners including actor Hugh Grant, who settled a case against News of the World in 2012, have brought new claims against the Sun.

Stripping out the impact of the claims, earnings at The Sun and Sun on Sunday increased to £15m.

An NGN spokesman said: “There are a number of disputed claims still going through the civil courts including some which seek to involve The Sun. The Sun does not accept liability or make any admissions to the allegations.”