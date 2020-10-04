Murderers are three times more likely to be rehabilitated than sex offenders, the public believes

Murderers are three times more likely to be successfully rehabilitated than sex offenders, the public believes.

More than a third of people (36 per cent) believe murderers can be rehabilitated compared with just 12 per cent who think child abusers can be reformed, according to a poll of 2,000 people by Yougov.

Men are also more likely to believe that offenders can be rehabilitated than women who are more sceptical about the chances of both murderers or sex offenders changing their ways after being convicted.

Seventeen per cent of men believed a paedophile could be rehabilitated compared with just seven per cent women.

The differences were equally stark for sex crimes against adults, where men were twice as likely as women to believe offenders could be reformed, 33 per cent to 16 per cent.

There were similar gaps in attitudes towards child murder where women were twice as likely as men to believe there could be no redemption, 26 per cent to 14 per cent.

Experts believed the gender differences could be explained by the lower numbers of female sex offenders and killers compared to men as well as women’s heightened fears that they were more likely to be victims of sex attacks than men.

“The ratio of male to female sexual offenders is roughly 20:1 and females make up approximately five per cent of the total number of sexual offences,” said John Burrell, an academic at Cumbria university who has researched the issue.

“Female probation and hostel staff staff were more worried about issues regarding their personal safety, which led them to express more negative attitudes towards sexual offenders, in comparison to their male colleagues.”

Other researchers argued that the public’s scepticism about sexual offenders’ capability of rehabilitation was deeply engrained extending back to the sexual psychopath laws of the 1930s.

James Quinn, of the University of North Texas, who has researched public attitudes to sex offenders, said it was on popular beliefs about the predatory nature of these men, the probability they would reoffend and the difficulties of treating the condition.

The offences where the public believed criminals were most likely to be rehabilitated were shoplifting (83 per cent), fraud (74 per cent), verbal hate crimes (67 per cent) and grievous bodily harm (63 per cent).

The criminals least likely to be rehabilitated in the public’s eyes were serial killers, where just 12 per cent believed it was possible, compared with 77 per cent who did not.

The poll was conducted in the wake of the Government’s sentencing reforms which will lengthen jail terms for serious sex and violent offenders but strengthen community sentences for less serious crimes in an attempt to offer a route to rehabilitation that also protects the public.