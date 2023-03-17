Murderer who saved Fishmongers’ Hall terror victims to receive bravery award in Queen’s final list

Steven Gallant with Jack Merritt, who was killed in the London Bridge attack - PA

A convicted murderer who saved the lives of Fishmongers’ Hall terror victims will receive a bravery award after being put forward on the Queen's final Civilian Gallantry List.

Steven Gallant is among four men who are being honoured for their bravery by putting themselves in danger to save people’s lives during the 2019 terror attack.

Mr Gallant, who was jailed for 17 years in 2005 for the murder of ex-firefighter Barrie Jackson in Hull, was one of the heroes who challenged terrorist Usman Khan after he went on a knife rampage at Fishmongers' Hall.

The terrorist stabbed Cambridge University graduates Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones to death during the event, which had been organised by a prison and rehabilitation programme.

Mr Gallant was approved for release from prison in 2021, after he had ten months knocked off his original minimum tariff.

He is one of 15 recipients, including a civilian who lost his life intervening in an armed attack and a woman who saved an elderly neighbour from a burning building, to be recognised on the list.

Steven Gallant chased the attacker out of the building and onto London Bridge

John Crilly, Darryn Frost and Lukasz Koczocik will also receive the Queen’s Gallantry Medal for their bravery in preventing any further deaths during the Fishmongers’ Hall terror attack.

John Rees, who died during a stabbing at the Penygraig Co-op store in Wales, will receive a posthumous Gallantry Medal for his bravery during the incident.

Lisa Way and Ayette Bounouri will also be rewarded for their bravery in intervening to try and stop the assailant during the armed attack in May 2020.

The other recipients will be awarded The Queen’s Commendation for Bravery.

This list, the first since May 2021, marks the final Civilian Gallantry List to be approved by the late Queen Elizabeth II, after 70 years of awards.

The awards are approved by the Sovereign on advice from the George Cross Committee and the Government.

The future awards will be approved by King Charles III and will take his name.

Oliver Dowden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “We all hope we’d react with courage in the face of danger. These people have lived through that test, and responded in the most admirable way.

“Their selfless actions have saved lives, and I want to express profound thanks for their willingness to put themselves in danger to protect others”.

He added: “They are all extremely worthy winners of the final Civilian Gallantry awards of Her Majesty the late Queen”.