Murderer Kashif Anwar ‘showed no remorse’ after killing his wife, court hears

A man who murdered his wife by pushing her over the edge of Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat “showed no remorse and made no attempt to save her”, a judge has said, as the killer was handed a life sentence.

Kashif Anwar, 29, from Leeds, was found guilty of the September 2021 murder of Fawziyah Javed, 31, and that of her unborn child, after a six-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

On Thursday, as Lord Beckett gave the killer a life sentence and ordered that Anwar must serve at least 20 years behind bars, the judge said the murderer committed a “wicked crime” when he pushed Ms Javed to her death from the landmark in Holyrood Park.

“She was willing to trust that you would keep her safe when she agreed to accompany you on your project to climb Arthur’s Seat despite a fear of heights and being pregnant. She was entitled to expect your protection and support.”

And, he told the murderer: “From the evidence led, it seems that you sought out a secluded position at the top of a cliff near the summit and waited until darkness fell, and it seemed that no-one was around, before you pushed your wife off the edge.

“This was intentional murder.

“The fall inevitably caused numerous serious injuries which were predictably fatal.

“You showed no remorse and made no attempt to save her by calling 999. You could have used her phone which was working and which you retained.”

Lord Beckett said Anwar “deliberately delayed and played out a self-serving charade before encouraging others to take appropriate action”.

The judge, who sentenced Anwar after a jury found him guilty, continued: “As a result of your actions, Fawziyah Javed died far from home on a Scottish hillside and her loving family are left devastated and will never be the same again.

“Had she lived she would have given birth to your child some months later, but that life was also extinguished by you.”