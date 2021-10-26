Murdered sisters’ mother dismisses Met apology after force criticised in report

The mother of two murdered sisters has dismissed an apology from the Metropolitan Police after the force’s response to their deaths was found to be below standard.

Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were stabbed to death by Danyal Hussein, 19, in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London, last June, while out celebrating a birthday.

However, a report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found the level of service provided by the Met over the weekend when they went missing was “below the standard that it should have been”.

Their mother, Mina Smallman, said the time for apologies has “long gone” and claimed the Met’s actions suggest signs of “racial profiling, misogyny or classism”.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were stabbed in a park in Wembley last June (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Speaking to Channel 4 News, she said: “Right from the very beginning they knew they were looking for two girls, two women of colour. I’m trying to understand why they didn’t follow procedure. What could the explanation be?

“And assertions that they were at a Black Lives Matter protest… There’s notes and documents saying the inspector who closed it said… he used words like ‘chaotic celebration in the park’. Where did he get the notion that it was chaotic? It was 10 people having a picnic.”

She added: “If the Met had have done their job, cared enough, we would have been spared all the additional phone calls (and) sleepless nights worrying about ‘Where are they?’ And now they want to say sorry?”

Ms Smallman also said Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick was “very nice and charming” but “her job was essentially to protect the brand”.

The force said no misconduct was found against an officer and two members of police staff but there will be action taken over their performance, which was found to be inadequate.

However, the Met said there is no suggestion that racial bias played any part in how the missing persons reports were dealt with.

The IOPC investigation found that the inspector closed the police logs after receiving information about the sisters’ possible whereabouts from a family member, but that information was “inaccurately” recorded by a communications supervisor.

This meant that missing persons inquiries for both women were not progressed properly.

Dame Cressida said after the report that her “thoughts and deepest sympathies” are with the sisters’ family and friends.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Smallman added: “Sorry is something you say when you comprehend the wrong you do and take full responsibility for it, demonstrating that by taking appropriate proportionate action – which to our minds is not going to happen.

“The investigation was not handled appropriately. The apology should have been done face to face and not nearly 10 months later.”

Barry Gardiner, Labour MP for Brent North, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The Met really does need to have a root-and-branch reform in the way in which it operates, the way in which it treats people, and it needs to ground itself much better in the community.”