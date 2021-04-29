Murdered PCSO last seen taking her dog for a walk was ‘kindest person’

Michael Drummond, PA South East Correspondent
·3 min read

A Police Community Support Officer who has been murdered in a quiet hamlet in Kent has been described as “the kindest person I ever met”.

Detectives continue to investigate the killing of their colleague Julia James, who was reportedly last seen taking her dog for a walk and found with head injuries.

Parts of Snowdown continue to be cordoned off as the investigation continues, but police have yet to make any arrests over the 53-year-old’s killing.

The hamlet, surrounded by fields, lies less than three miles from the village of Chillenden where Lin Russell and her six-year-old daughter Megan were killed in a savage attack in July 1996 while walking their dogs.

Members of the public are being urged to come forward with any information as police pursue “a number of lines of inquiry”.

Julia James death
A police car guards the home of PCSO Julia James in Snowdown, Kent, after the discovery of her body nearby in Akholt woods. Kent Police have launched a murder inquiry following the discovery of the 53-year-old community support officer on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

On Thursday, forensic specialists wearing white suits were seen working outside a tent in a nearby field while uniformed officers patrolled the area.

The field has been an early focus of the murder inquiry, with the white tent erected just 200 metres from Ms James’ home.

Ms James, whose body was found in Akholt Wood earlier this week, was last seen while out walking her dog, according to reports.

A touching floral tribute left at the scene paid tribute to her, saying: “Dearest Julia RIP you made my laugh!

“The kindest person I ever met love Becki x”

Meanwhile, a uniformed police officer remained outside the home in Snowdown on Tuesday where Ms James is believed to have lived.

The murder came as a shock to a small community, with resident John Miller, 72, describing it as a “hell of a loss”.

He told the PA news agency: “I can’t believe it’s true to be honest, everyone feels safe round here.

Julia James death
Police officers conduct a fingertip search near to the scene in Snowdown, Kent, where the body of PCSO Julia James was found. Kent Police have launched a murder inquiry following the discovery of the 53-year-old community support officer on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Police are still urging anyone with information to come forward as they investigate the murder of Ms James.

The death was originally viewed as “suspicious” but Kent Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that it is being treated as murder.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said it was “vitally important” that anyone who was in the area on Monday and Tuesday, who may have seen something suspicious, comes forward.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area on Monday and Tuesday April 26-27 who may have seen something unusual or suspicious.

They are encouraged to contact Kent Police on 0800 0514 526.

Anyone with video footage can submit it online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020121F07-PO1

